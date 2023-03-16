Daily News Brief | March 16, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

The police will be out in force tomorrow–you are warned. There is yet another scam floating around–don’t be a victim. The Bay Bridge will completely close for about 30 minutes later today to accommodate some cranes. Here’s why the flags were at half-staff yesterday. A reminder about high school graduation dates. Two area Wendy’s fast food restaurants have permanently closed. And, of course, we have some pod news for you too including our first bonus pod for the Annapolis Film Festival!

Good morning, it is Thursday, March 16th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Thanks to avid listeners that kick my ass when needed. How could I forget our other Irish staple for St. Paddy’s– Castlebay on Main Street–another fantastic place I will be hitting on Friday– and you should too! Anyhow, we have some news. So, shall we!

And on my St. Paddy’s Day shenanigans, I will be using my feet or the City’s Annapolis Go Rideshare to get around because the po-po will be out. The Maryland State Police will be out in force looking for distracted, impaired, and aggressive drivers with a concentration on Route 97 and Route 50. There’s your warning–don’t drink and drive!

The State Police are also warning about a phone scam going around again. People saying they are police (maybe spoofing numbers) and may ask for money to resolve a citation or a donation. Don’t do it. Never provide any personal or financial information unless you can verify the source. Police will NEVER call asking for money –period. If they need to arrest you, they will find you–unless your name is Roy McGrath apparently. If you are not sure, get the info and make a phone call to the department to verify.

The cranes are migrating south. Not the birds, but the giant ones that load cargo ships. They are leaving Baltimore tomorrow morning and the Key and Bay Bridges will be completely closed for 15 to 30 minutes as these cranes pass under them. Timetable? Key Bridge…about 9:30 am. Bay Bridge … about 1:30 pm.

If you are wondering why the Maryland flag was at half-staff yesterday, it is because Governor Moore ordered them lowered to honor former Delegate Sheila Hixon, who recently passed away. She was the longest-serving woman in the Maryland General Assembly.

Believe it or not, high school graduations will be here before you know it. Head to EyeOnAnnapolis.net and check out the listing we have of all the dates for all the schools. They start on Monday, June 5th.

Two area Wendy’s fast food restaurants have permanently closed over the past month. The one in the old K-Mart center in Edgewater and the one near the Home Depot in Annapolis.

OK, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight it will be Save Our Trees! Next weekend will be Natural Benefits. And yesterday at noon, we dropped a bonus pod for the Annapolis Film Festival with Josh Greene, the director of Waves Apart. We’ll be dropping them at noon for the next six days! Can’t wait for the fest–again, tickets and passes at AnnapolisFilmFestival.org

