Daily News Brief | March 15, 2023

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and the Maryland Higher Education Commission!

Today…

A murder update–it’s an arrest. Roy McGrath is still missing, and his wife is concerned. Annapolis got another $3.4 million from the Feds for the City Dock Project. And being the only governmental agency that celebrates–Annapolis will be closed on Maryland Day–March 24th. MHEC has a LOT of money for you if you stopped or paused your secondary education due to COVID. Comptroller Lierman says the computer crash is fixed and tax returns will be processing again and they will be caught up by March 23rd. I map out my St. Paddy’s Day plan for you. Rams Head Presents is bringing Toad the Wet Sprocket and Bruce Hornsby to Maryland Hall in June, and I am pretty excited about that. Kat Spitzer, a local author will be signing her book, Florida Girl, at B&N on Saturday. And a new restaurant on West Street called Leo is likely opening this weekend! Of course, we also have some pod news for you as well!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, March 15th 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Brrr. Cold and windy yesterday! Slightly warmer today, and I know I squawked about no winter, but we’re nearly in April –so we need to be moving into spring! Anyhow, let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police made an arrest in a 2022 murder in Severn. On August 21st, police responded to a fatal shooting where they found Naim Addison, 20, behind the steering wheel of his car. And now, 7 months later after exhaustive interviews and evidence analysis, they arrested an 18-year-old woman from Severn and charged her with murder and assault. I did not see a date of birth, so if she was 17 then, it might be sent back to juvenile courts.

Day two of where’s Roy. Roy McGrath is still missing, and the Feds have already printed up his wanted poster. His lawyer said he spoke to his wife, and she is concerned for his safety. And apparently, marshals are at his Florida home. Stay tuned.

The money to redevelop City Dock is still coming in. The federal delegation announced they have another $3.4 million for the estimated $50 million project. This brings the federal contribution to $9 million. And Mayor Buckley hopes that congress will force oil companies to pay for the rest. Construction on that project will begin after the fall boat shows.

Speaking of Annapolis, the City celebrates Maryland Day and is closed on March 24th. While declared a state holiday in 1916, Annapolis is the only governmental entity to observe it still.

Was your education interrupted by COVID? I am talking about college. I know some folks that were in school and dis-enrolled because of the disruptions. Well, if you are looking to restart, go to MHEC.Maryland.gov and get some free money they are giving out with the Near Completer Grants–among others. If you were at a community college with at least 45 completed hours or a 4-year college with 90 hours, and a 2.0 average, you are likely eligible. There is a LOT of money so, don’t let it go to waste. You need to be a Maryland resident and eligible for in-state tuition. Go get it!

Comptroller Lierman says that their computers are back up and the backlog of processing tax returns will be caught up by March 22nd. On March 6th, the system crashed, and it took a few days to figure it out and get it restored. She says this is only one example of why they need to upgrade their IT systems. I am not sure how old they are, and this sounds like sour grapes, but when Franchot was comptroller returns were processed and refunds issued within a week. How did the system get so antiquated between last July and now? Remember, there was a late filing deadline in 2022.

St. Paddy’s Day celebrations. I am sure Bridgett will have the lowdown, but my map for Friday will include Rams Head Tavern for their free party and live music all day, Mother’s Peninsula Grill with their free party and live music all day, and probably Killarney House or Pirates Cove for their free party and live music all day–although Galway and Boru are also excellent choices too, probably too crowded.

And Rams Head just announced that they are bringing in Toad the Wet Sprocket to Maryland Hall on June 13th. Tickets are on sale now at RamsHeadOnStage.com and also on June 4th also at Maryland Hall, Bruce Hornsby, and the Noisemakers–guessing he misplaced the range. But tickets are not on sale for that yet–but they will be on Friday!

Local author book signing at Barnes and Noble at the Harbour Center this Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm. Kat Spitzer will be signing her brand new book–Florida Girl–so go check that out.

And pretty soon we’ll be able to check out Leo. It’s a new restaurant coming in where the pie place was on West Street..across the side street from the Light House Bistro. Nor sure of the exact date, but I am thinking by the weekend. They posted on their Facebook page a photo of them getting keg deliveries from Pherm Brewing….they say it is a tradition that they post a photo of their first “real” delivery when they are getting ready to open. So, more food options for Annapolis– bring it on.

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news–man there was a lot! Pod news..up this weekend for the Local Business Spotlight Save Our Trees. The following week will be Natural Benefits. And starting today or tomorrow look for daily bonus pods for some of the fantastic films coming to the Annapolis Film Festival–that’s from March 23rd to 26th.

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And we do have Bridgett here as well..also known as Beepr Buzz, with all your music news in Annapolis After Dark. She always has the scoop because she hangs with all the young cool kids. All that in just a bit, so hang tight!

