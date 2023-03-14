Daily News Brief | March 14, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Where’s Roy? All new cars and trucks will be electric by 2035 now that Governor Moore has adopted the Advanced Clean C II Rule. Bella Van won the spelling bee. There are five finalists for SMOB–student member of the Board of Education. The Wild & Scenic Film Festival is Thursday and the Annapolis Film Festival is next Thursday! The Hospice of the Chesapeake has tickets for their annual Fashion for a Cause on June 8th! We dropped a bonus pod with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band founder John McEuen who will be at Rams Head On Stage next week. And with it being Ticket Tuesday, we have a bunch to give away to upcoming shows at Rams Head On Stage.

Scott MacMullan with Scott MacMullan Law was supposed to be here, but the file he sent over was corrupted so we’ll get that to you as soon as possible.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, March 14th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

First of all, I am not pleased about this cold, raw weather when it is supposed to be spring. Secondly, I don’t like having to walk in the morning in the dark. Thirdly, I am gonna stop my whining and say that we have some news today so let’s get into it, shall we?

Happy Pie Day. Now call Chef Big Money and order one of the best in the land! I like cherry!

Roy McGrath is a fugitive and there is a nationwide manhunt for him now. McGrath was the former Director of the Maryland Environmental Service, appointed by former Governor Hogan. When Hogan called him to serve as Chief of Staff, he allegedly falsely negotiated a nearly quarter million severance package. The s hit the fan, and he resigned and moved to Florida. Now under indictment on federal charges, his trial was to begin in Baltimore yesterday, but he was a no-show. And no one has been able to contact him or his wife. No one was at his Florida home, and his lawyer is stumped. This will be an interesting story to follow, and Pam Wood at The Baltimore Banner is probably doing her best at covering it.

Current Governor Moore has slid us a bit closer to California again. He announced that Maryland has joined in and adopted the Advanced Clean C II rule. This means that by 2035, 100% of all new cars and light trucks must be electric powered. The rule requires all manufacturers to ramp up electric vehicle development continuously until they are 100% electric. I wonder if we might not see some smaller manufacturers go away due to these types of rules.

Congrats to Bella Van. She knew how to spell OBLOQUY, which I probably can’t even pronounce. And that scored her the win in the Anne Arundel County Spelling Bee. Bella is a 7th grader at MacArthur Middle, and she’s headed to the Scripps National Spelling Bee to be held at National Harbor over Memorial Day. Fun fact, last year, Selah Sutton won, and she, too, was from MacArthur! So congrats to Bella!

And congrats to Indu Bodala from Glen Burnie High, Peter Chiweshe from Broadneck, Eric Lin from Severna Park, Sophia Nwanze from Crofton, and Taryn Reinhart from Annapolis. Those are the five junior finalists for the Student Member of the Board of Education for next year. They need to complete an application, and then they will be whittled down to three. A debate follows on April 18th, and the CRASC — Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils will vote for the candidate in late April. From there, the name goes to Governor Moore, who has the final say–the Governor never says no.

And some calendar notes for you! The Chesapeake Bay Alliance’s Wild & Scenic Film Festival is this Thursday with showings in DC and Millersville. It is a day full of shorts–all environmental. You can get details and tickets (either in person or virtual) at wildandscenicfilmfestival.org And of course, our own four-day film festival is happening in 8 days–passes and tickets are available now at annapolisfilmfestival.org

And looking into June, the Hospice of the Chesapeake is hosting their annual Fashion for a Cause at Annapolis Porsche on June 8th. The event will feature clothing from local stores and benefit Chesapeake Kids, which is a hospice program for kids living with or dealing with illnesses or grieving the loss of a family member. Tickets at hospicechesapeake.org..navigate to SUPPORT and then EVENTS, and it is there!

And yesterday afternoon, we fired off a podcast with John McEuen–he is the founder of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and he will be at Rams Head on the 21st– do give it a listen and grab some tickets. Unfortunately, we don’t have any more for his show to give away–Sara snagged them last week.

But we DO have some others! If you want a pair of SWEET seats to any of these shows at Rams Head On Stage, get in touch, and I may just have a pair for you. Dustbowl Revival, an all-ages matinee on March 25th, Riki Rachtman of MTV Fame on March 29th–and this is a spoken word show, so it ought to be very interesting. Or Sophie B Hawkins on March 30th–and we’re chatting with Sophie on Friday this week, so look for a bonus pod to drop with her. And be sure to check out all the other shows at RamsHeadOnSTage.com that are coming up–just saw Nancy Wilson’s Heart, The Outlaws, and the Average White Band. And, as always– a huge thank you to the greatest partners ever at Rams Head for always hooking us up!

