Daily News Brief | March 13, 2023

Vests for police K-9s. A new firehouse for Crownsville. A so-so report card for Anne Arundel County Public Schools. City Hall in Annapolis will be closed on Wednesday for a BGE upgrade. A new latin inspired restaurant is opening up where Soul was. The Marriage of Figaro is this weekend at Annapolis Opera–go get tickets.

Good morning, it is Monday, March 13th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief

I love the Eastport Green Beer Races. A little windy, but a fun time for sure! And with that, the only St. Paddy’s celebrations are pretty much on Friday. And let’s be real, the only places to celebrate St. Paddy’s in the area are Galway Bay, Brian Boru, and Killarney House–they all have incredible lineups of shenanigans all week long. Alright, we have a LOT of news to catch up on, so shall we?

Drax, Yago, Pyro, Havoc, and Hux are on the job. They are five of the Anne Arundel County Police K-9 officers and they are a little bit more protected today. A non-profit, Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc has donated five, bullet and stab-prof armored vests for the pups. They were established in 2009 and to date have vested just under 5000 dogs. Each vest costs about $2000 and they are all custom fitted… so Drax, Yago, Pyro, Havoc, and Hux– watch the Dunkin runs!

From WaWa to firehouse. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department just broke ground on its newest fire station in Crownsville. Station 6 is at the corner of Generals Highway and Sunrise Beach Road where the former WaWa was. The $12 million station will be 22,000 square feet and will add a response time of under 8 minutes to an additional 8,000 area residents. Expected completion … 2025.

The Anne Arundel County Public Schools got their report card from the state. Let’s say that it was ok, but not getting any special gifts from Mom and Dad. 28 schools earned a 5-star rating (the highest) and 41 earned a 4-star. But, 47 earned less than that. Certainly, the COVID interruptions played a role and will take some time to recover. The bright light is that Anne Arundel outpaced the state and our neighboring jurisdictions–Baltimore County and City which were ranked the lowest.

A quick update from Annapolis City Hall. BGE is upgrading the electric in the building on Wednesday and the entire building will be closed. Scheduled meetings will be virtual and phones will be routed to the appropriate people and bills will need to be paid online. This ONLY affects City Hall–other buildings will not be hindered.

New restaurant alert. In the space that used to be Soul and Five Guys before that, Sabor Latino will be opening soon along Forest Drive ..not sure of the exact opening date, but I suspect it is imminent.

Hopefully, you caught our Canines and Crosstreks segment on Friday–we spoke with Coco and Hanson–two awesome pups looking for fur-ever homes … do check out our post from no0n on Friday for some great photos. And Saturday we spoke with Kathy from Annapolis Opera and it was eye-opening for me– The Marriage of Figaro is this coming weekend for three performances–so go get those tickets as I did at AnnapolisOpera.org

