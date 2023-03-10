Daily News Brief | March 10, 2023

Due to overnight server maintenance, this update is being posted a bit later than normal. To get the news delivered to your phone, subscribe to the Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

Today…

Annapolis Police have released body-worn camera footage of an incident where an Annapolis man lost his life. Anne Arundel County Police arrested a student and an adult for bringing a handgun into the restroom at a local high school. The Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation has a new leader. The field at Oriole Park is for sale–I might buy it. Rise Up Coffee is expanding to Severna Park. The inaugural Annapolis Running Festival is Saturday morning and the Eastport Democratic Club’s Green Beer Races are Saturday afternoon. And, of course some pod news for you as well!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with a fine pooch from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. In this week’s Canines & Crosstreks we meet Coco and Hanson!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, March 10th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

Well, it looks like our luck with good weather weekends may have run out this one! I bet George will clue us in, but I suspect we might get a taste of the winter that wasn’t in the coming weeks. We’ll see. But we do have a bunch of news, so let’s get into it. Shall we?

The Annapolis Police Department released some body-worn camera footage of an incident in which Renardo Green died. He was high on PCP, and the APD and AFD handcuffed and shackled him face down. His death was ruled a homicide by the Medical Examiner. The Mayor and police knew of the ruling and did not disclose it until The Capital published a story angering the City Council. The City also refused to release the footage to Mr. Green’s family citing an investigation. The family asked for it and when they could not get it, they filed a suit for $75 million in the death and the City asked to have it dismissed because it was too vague. We have the camera footage on EyeOnAnnapolis.net and I will caution you that it is graphic in content and language. And for a lot more detail, head to The Capital and put Renardo Green in the search box–they have done several very in-depth stories.

A student and an adult have been arrested and charged for conspiring (I guess that is the word) to bring a gun into Glen Burnie High School. On Tuesday, Anne Arundel County Police were shown a photo of a student in the restroom at the school with the gun with an extended magazine. Police knew the identity, and searched the building, but he was not there. They did find him returning to campus to get on the bus to go home and he was detained. He did not have the gun. More investigation and they developed a lead on a 19-year-old Glen Burnie man whom police say brought the gun to the school gave it to the student, and then took it from the school. They located that suspect at his home, and he was arrested on Wednesday.

County Executive Steuart Pittman announced that they poached a woman from Howard County planning and zoning to be the new CEO of the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation. Amy Gowan will come aboard in April to lead the quasi-governmental agency. She has been in planning and zoning in Howard County for seven years and prior to that she was an Assistant Director for Economic Development in San Diego.

How does the Eye On Annapolis Field at Camden Yards sound? It could happen. The Orioles are looking for someone to buy up naming rights for the field for at least a decade. And effective immediately, we are now a subscription model, and it will cost you $3.33 cents per day so we can make that happen! Right after I am done here, I am gonna start my GoFundMe. HA! The asking price is $8 million a year for a decade! Maybe the little league field down the road needs a name that is more in line with my budget.

And Severna Park is getting a new coffee shop. Rise Up is opening a new store right next to Homestead Gardens on Ritchie Highway. They say it will be one of the largest stores with a drive-thru and plenty of seating in and out, and it will have a kitchen. No opening date has been set!

OK, and two big events this weekend! One for the runners and one for the drinkers. The Annapolis Running Festival will take to the streets on Saturday morning. There will be a 5K, 10K, and a half-marathon. Expect road closures throughout the City and especially near the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Road closures will start around 645 am and be wrapped up by about 10:30 am. Corrigan Sports run this–the folks that did the Bay Bridge Run/Walk and the Baltimore Running Festival. So far they say they have about 2,500 runners registered. Now for the drinkers and the ones that can’t imagine being up at 645 am to run… the Eastport Democratic Club’s Annual Green Beer Races get underway at the crack of noon at the club at Chester and State Streets in Eastport. Plenty of food, live music, green beer, and green beer races. The SPCA of Anne Arundel County will have the mobile pet thing there, and there will be costumed pet contests, bagpipers, and just a whole lot of fun! It should be wrapped up by 5 pm or so!

Today on Canines & Crosstreks– it’s Coco and Hanson–probably the two with the biggest personalities so far. Listen now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for irresistible photos, a video, and information on how you can give these two their fur-ever home!

And as we wrap up, do me a favor, and sign up for our weekly newsletter of events in the area. It goes out on Fridays at 12:30 pm.

Here’s some podcast news for you. Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight, I’ve bounced Save Our Trees for the Annapolis Opera…so do check that out and get a new impression of opera–I did!

Phew, and now it's time to say thank you for listening and putting up with us every day. I do hope we add some value to your world. And if we do–please, leave a review somewhere or tell a friend to give us a listen!

It’s Friday. The weekend is here. So now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecast weather report. And of course, Canines and Crosstreks–so do hang around. All that in just a bit.

