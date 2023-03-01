Daily News Brief | March 1, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and Alpha Engineering.

Today…

Cherry Blossom predictions are out! County Executive Pittman gave away a million dollars to 41 local non-profits. We spilled the beans on the entertainment at Bands in the Sand this June 10th..and we’re pretty happy that CBF asked us to do it again! MGM National Harbor is the top casino in the country outside of Vegas and Baltimore-Washington is the third largest gaming market following Vegas and Atlantic City. Several local firms made Inc. Magazine’s list of fastest-growing firms in the Mid-Atlantic region. Of course, we also have some pod news for you as well!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all of the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing-impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content © 2023 Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, March 1st, 2023 , and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

March looks like it’s coming in as a lamb today–I guess we need to be on our toes for a few more weeks. But man, March is a BUSY month–St Patricks Celebrations this week, Green Beer Races the next, the Oyster Roast and Sock Burn the following, and then the film fest! YIKES. Anyhow, let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

We usually start off with police news, but today, we don’t have any–so that’s a good thing. So let’s talk flowers! Specifically the Cherry Blossoms in DC. The National Park Service will make their official peak bloom prediction a bit later today, but the Capital Weather Gang jumped the gun and says peak bloom will be March 25th to 29th. And that seems odd since everyone was saying it was so warm this winter they’d come early. I guess we’ll see at the end of the month…I need to plan my annual sunrise excursion!

With flowers out of the way, let’s talk money. Yesterday, County Executive Pittman gave away a lot of it. Forty-one County non-profits each received grants ranging from $10,000 to $50,000. All are to address the needs of residents as identified in the Poverty Amidst Plenty Report. The dollars came from Uncle Sam and are COVID funds from the American Rescue Plan, so that means that they need to spend the money by the end of the year.

The cat is out of the bag! Again the Chesapeake Bay Foundation wanted the entertainment announcement to be heard first on the Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief! And the headliner this year will be The Last Revel– a great Americana Roots band that I can’t wait to see. They will b joined by the reggae sound of Jah Works and Misspent Youth will close out the night with a raucous set of fantastic covers! The date is Saturday, June 10th, and here’s the deal.. VIP tickets are on sale at 9:00 am today. If you roll VIP–jump on them at 9:00 am today because they are very limited … like 50… and they will sell out in probably an hour or so. Now if you want to attend with commoners like me… tickets for us go on sale at 9:00 am on May 1st. And again, the same deal–jump on them fast as they will sell out quickly. Want more info– CBF.org/BITS

And to close today out, some business news. MGM National Harbor is the top casino in the state, but check this out…outside of Vegas, it is the top-performing casino in the country! And in the few short years, we have had gambling, the Baltimore-DC market has emerged as the third best market for gaming–Atlantic City was number two, and Vegas was number one.

And Inc. magazine recently put out a listing of the fastest-growing companies in the mid-Atlantic and Anne Arundel County fared pretty well. The top company was COREONYX in Herndon, but CleverProfits LLC here in Annapolis was number 2 with a 3000% revenue growth over the past 3 years! Other area companies that made the list.. Intrinsic Digital in Annapolis at #37, Green Threads LLC in Odenton at #107, and Mid Point Technology Group LLC in Hanover at #139. Congrats to all!

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news! Pod news..up this weekend for the Local Business Spotlight we’re talking with Eric from Chesapeake Cycling Club, or C3 as they are abbreviated. We chat about the club and an upcoming ride at the end of April!

Alright, let’s put this puppy to bed with a quick thank you to you. And also to our sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and Alpha Engineering!

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And when you need accurate and up-to-date music news you turn to Beepr Buzz…and the good thing for you is that Bridgett is right here on the DNB today with Annapolis After Dark! All that in just a bit, so hang tight!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

