CRAB Names New Officers and Board Members

Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating (CRAB), leaders for accessibility in adaptive boating in Maryland, announced the addition of three new board members and new board officers. Each new board member brings a unique perspective and love of boating, as well as a dedication to equity for people with disabilities, recovering warriors, and children from underserved communities on the Chesapeake Bay.

The CRAB Officers for 2023 are:

President – James “Jim” Nolan, Council, Baradel, Kosmerl, & Nolan, P.A.

Vice President/Secretary – Beth Rossman, Retired Honeywell Executive

Treasurer – Will Crump, Independent Consultant

Immediate Past President – David Hankey, Gohn, Hankey & Berlage LLP

Jim Nolan, President, stated “We are proud to expand the CRAB Board to include three very deserving and proven leaders who have supported CRAB for years. Each of them will add immense value to fulfilling CRAB’s mission and the expanded programs at the new Adaptive Boating Center opening this spring.”

New members elected to the Board of Directors are:

Arthur “Jib” Edwards, jr. – President and CEO of The Severn Companies

Arthur “Jib” Edwards Jr. is currently President of The Severn Companies which is comprised of Severn Construction, Severn Development, and Severn Management. He has been a “houser” for over 20 years.. Jib has gotten the HCCP and C3P designations and many other fair housing designations. Before joining The Severn Companies, Jib served as a naval pilot and flew the SH-2F during Desert Storm, where he was awarded two Navy Achievement awards.

Shelly Ford – Head People Person and Chief Responsibility Officer of The Brick Companies

Vice President of Human Resources. In charge of setting the strategic direction as it pertains to Human Capital. Shelly is also currently serving as President of The Brick Companies Foundation.

Donald Santa – President & CEO of Interstate Natural Gas Association of America

Donald F. Santa is the president and CEO of the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America (INGAA), the North American association representing the interstate and interprovincial natural gas pipeline industry. Don brings an extensive background in government and the energy industry. Don graduated from the Columbia University School of Law and the Duke University Trinity College of Arts and Sciences.

