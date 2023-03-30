County Police Officer Arrested, Charged After Domestic Assault

The Anne Arundel County Police arrested a fellow officer on Wednesday night after they were called to a Tracys Landing home for a domestic assault.

On March 29, 2023, at around 10:50 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a domestic assault in the 6200 block of Solomons Island Road in Tracys Landing, Maryland.

The investigation revealed the male pushed the female to the floor, where she sustained minor injuries. The female victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The suspect was identified as Corporal H. Hopple, a 16-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department. He was placed under arrest and charged with second-degree assault.

Corporal Hopple is assigned to the Bureau of Community Services. Hopple has been administratively suspended with pay pending an Office of Professional Standards investigation.

