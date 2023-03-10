Coco and Hanson: The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pets of the Week

Personality is on full display on this week’s Canines and Crosstreks Adoptable Pets of the Week, sponsored by Annapolis Subaru. Operators are standing by waiting for you to take these lovable pups to their furever homes!

This week, meet Coco and Hanson.

Coco is a 4-year-old puggle (pug/beagle) who takes about 12 seconds to warm up to anyone. Shy for a few minutes, and then the personality comes out. She wants to be the star of the show and would be perfect for a family of one, or a family of many!

Hanson is a Lhasa (not Lasso) mix with an overgrown personality but a little more subdued than Coco. He entered with a cone of shame after a bit of surgery on his tail but took it off for the photoshoot. That ear? Yes, it is always up, and that just makes him one of the most adorable pups in the shelter! While Coco was a bit more gregarious. Hanson hung out, looked up, and said, “ok, my turn now.” Both of these would complete anyone’s home!

Do you have a place in your home & heart for Coco or Hanson?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! If you are interested in meeting or adopting any animal, you can learn more about their adoption process here.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donators, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

