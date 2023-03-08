March 8, 2023
Classes Offered For First Time Home Buyers

The Community Action Agency of Anne Arundel County will offer two First Time Home Buyers workshops during March and April 2023.  The classes will be in-person at the Agency’s office at 251 West Street in Annapolis.   Upon class completion, attendees will receive a HUD Certificate of Housing Counseling: Homeownership. 

“The Community Action Agency helps Anne Arundel County residents achieve economic stability,” said Dr. Charlestine R. Fairley, CEO of the Agency.  “Homeownership helps families build wealth and stabilizes housing costs.  The classes we offer give prospective buyers the information they need to prepare for and achieve home ownership”. 

The classes cover the home buying process from start to finish, including topics such as buying versus renting a home; how to prepare finances for home buying; the impact of a buyer’s credit score; making an offer on a home; information on financing, grants, and lenders; current market conditions; finding the right real estate agent; and costs involved in the purchases process.  Information is also shared on how first-time home buyers may be eligible to receive $5,000 or more in cash assistance to help with the down payment or closing costs. 

The classes will be offered on Saturday, March 18, 2023, and Saturday, April 15, 2023.  The sessions run from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.; attendees must attend the entire session to receive their certificate.  The cost is $70 per person or $120 for couples/partners.   

To register for First Time Home Buyers classes, please visit www.aaccaa.org and click on the Apply Now prompt and fill out the application.  

