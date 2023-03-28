City Council Fireworks: “Alderman Gay, You’re Wasted”

At last night’s Annapolis City Council Meeting, Mayor Buckley admonished Alderman Gay claiming he was “wasted.” Alderman Gay had questioned why a West Street development by the Mayor’s business partner was fast-tracked for approval and requested clarification from the Acting Planning and Zoning Director. A few moments later, a resident questioned the Mayor on the same issue. A Forest Drive development (The WIllows) was still being reviewed after being submitted much earlier than the West Street project, and the resident suggested that it had more to do with socio-economic factors than anything else. When Alderman Gay injected himself into the public testimony, the Mayor said that Gay “was wasted” and after several minutes of back-and-forth, refused to recognize the Alderman.

The full City Council meeting can be viewed here. The altercation begins at 16:45.

Alderman Gay asked for a recess to discuss the comments, and the City Attorney, Michael Lyles, advised that the Mayor was the presiding officer and would have to approve that.

