Chesapeake Life Center Takes Grief Programs on the Road

March 24, 2023
Chesapeake Life Center has a couple of field trips and a weekend-long camping adventure planned for grieving children and teens this spring and summer.

  • Maryland Therapeutic Riding Workshop: Family Edition – Families are welcome to explore their grief in collaboration with Maryland Therapeutic Riding and their equine friends. The minimum age for children is 8. All activities will take place with feet on the ground, as there will be no riding of horses. No experience with horses is necessary. It will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at MTR’s equestrian center, 1141 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, Maryland. The cost is $25 per person, with a maximum of $50 max per family.
  • Phoenix Rising Workshop for children ages 6 to 18 is headed to the Calvert Marine Museum for a unique experience touring the museum and learning about the story of the Chesapeake Bay. There are opportunities to look at live animals and fossils and enjoy interactive exhibits. Groups will be divided by age and grade level based on enrollment. Understanding that grief has no timeline, this quarterly program is open to everyone, no matter when your loss took place. The museum trip will provide kids and teens an opportunity to socialize with peers who also experience grief, connecting through this shared experience. Following the programming provided at the museum, participants will be provided lunch and there will be a grief small talk where we gather and check-in on how we are coping with our grief. The participants also will be given the opportunity to share memories of their loved ones who have died. It will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 10 at the museum at 14200 Solomons Island Road in Solomons, Maryland. The cost is $10. 
  • Camp Nabi Overnight Camp This camp experience will bring together children ages 6 to 18 from across our service area to participate in activities focused on memorializing loved ones who have passed away, learning coping skills in small groups, and utilizing integrative arts for expression. Traditional camp activities like swimming and ropes course will be included. Transportation will be available from Anne Arundel, Prince George’s, Calvert, and Charles counties. It will be held from Aug. 4 to 6 at Arlington Echo Outdoor Education Center, 975 Indian Landing Road, Millersville, Maryland. The cost is $100, with scholarships available. A consult with a counselor is required before final approval can be given for attendance, so interested families should call Chesapeake Life Center to begin the process.

Attendance restrictions and requirements will be updated using the most recent Centers for Disease Control guidelines and organizational policies prior to each event. 

Registration is required and can be completed by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing [email protected]. Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual groups and workshops for adults and children.

