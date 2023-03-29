Chesapeake Life Center Schedules Adult Grief Support Programs

Chesapeake Life Center will offer a variety of grief support groups for adults that will be meeting in person and virtually through June.

The following grief support groups will meet in person:

Drop-In Grief Support Groups are open to anyone grieving. Groups offer participants an opportunity to share their feelings and obtain support from others who are experiencing loss. There is no fee. These groups will meet as follows: North Beach Senior Center , 9010 Chesapeake Ave., North Beach, Maryland, from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, April 5, May 3 and June 7. Southern Pines Senior Center, 20 Appeal Lane, Lusby, Maryland, from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, April 11, May 9 and June 13. Calvert Pines Senior Center, 450 W. Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick, Maryland, from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, April 18, May 16 and June 20.

Loss of Life Partner/Spouse Monthly Evening Group is a group for individuals grieving the death of a spouse or life partner. It will meet on the center's campus at 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Maryland, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month, April 12, May 10 and June 14.

Grief and Movement — Movement has long been used to help those who are grieving cope with the impact of the loss. Aspects of yoga including gentle stretching, breathwork and mindful walking techniques will be used. This quarterly offering will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 9500 Medical Center Drive, Suite 250, in Largo, Maryland. The cost is $10.

One group will meet both in-person and virtually:

SoulCollage Grief Support Group has participants create a series of collages to commemorate lost loved ones and to visually journal the grief process. The group will meet from 5 to 8 p.m. Mondays, April 3, May 1 and June 5 at the center’s office at 9500 Medical Center Drive, Suite 250, in Largo, Maryland, as well as via Zoom.

Attendance restrictions and requirements will be updated using the most recent Centers for Disease Control guidelines and organizational policies prior to each event. Childcare is not provided, and children are not permitted in any of these groups.

The following groups will meet virtually via Zoom for Healthcare:

Loss of Life Partner/Spouse Monthly Morning Group is for individuals grieving the death of a spouse or life partner. It will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the second Wednesday of the month, April 12, May 10 and June 14.

Quarterly Child Loss Support Workshop is for parents grieving the death of a child, regardless of age or circumstance. It will meet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5 via Zoom. The cost is $10.

Acknowledging that not everyone has access to this technology or may not be comfortable with it, the center suggests people call or email the office and grief professionals will work with individuals to help them find other appropriate resources if needed. Registration is required for all groups and can be completed by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing [email protected]. Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual groups and workshops for adults and children.

