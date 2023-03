Capital SUP lost its lease last fall at the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park, but they just announced that in addition to their location in Quiet Waters Park, they have a new home in Eastport!

With a scheduled opening of Memorial Day weekend, Capital SUP will offer rentals, sunrise paddles, fitness classes, parties, events, and race training programs out of the Nautilus Point apartment complex located on Back Creek between Americana Drive and Monroe Street.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print