Brendan Sailing Opens Applications for Summer Camps

Brendan Sailing has announced that applications are open for the 2023 Summer Camp Season! Designed for youth 11-18 with learning differences, Brendan will feature both one and two-week camp programs at their Bembe Beach location in Annapolis, commencing June 20th. Led by US Sailing certified instructors, the Brendan Curriculum covers an introduction to the sport of sailing that includes parts of the boat, maneuvers, navigation, and the Rules of the Road that follows the National On-Water Standards. No sailing experience is necessary. Experienced sailors will have more challenging opportunities to complement their skill level. When not on the water, campers have various recreational and team-building opportunities to promote self-confidence and esteem.

In July, the program moves to Southern Maryland on the waterfront campus at St Mary’s College of Maryland campus. Our St. Mary’s program introduces safe instruction for not only sailing but incorporates the concepts of paddle sports and powerboating as well. For 2023, two one-week overnight sessions are offered. This feature program allows participants to get the opportunity to stay on-site in St. Mary’s College student housing, take meals in the dining hall, and build confidence through the independence they experience while staying on campus. A day camp program is offered concurrently. Ages 11-18 are eligible for day camp, and 14-18 for overnight camp.

An early bird discount of up to $100 is extended for registration by April 1st. Scholarships are available, as no youth is ever turned down for inability to pay.

Charlie Arms, Executive Director, commented, “We are looking forward to a great summer of fun and learning. We have made several programming changes for this year; we have expanded our St Mary’s residential program to offer two one-week sessions. This provides date flexibility to families as well as we can provide even more youth the opportunity to get out on the water.”

Please go to www.brendansailing.com/programs.html for more information and to apply.

