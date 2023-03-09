Bonus Podcast: The 11th Annual Annapolis Film Festival | March 23 – 26, 2023

It’s back! The 11th Annual Annapolis Film Festival will return to Annapolis for four days from March 23rd through the 26th.

And like we do each year, we sit down with the movers and shakers that make all the magic happen. Today, we are speaking with Patti White and Lee Anderson, who founded the festival 11 years ago.

Sit back and have a listen as we talk about the more than 70 films coming to Annapolis and sneak a peek into some of them!

Learn how to fest–from the new and returning venues to the showcases, coffee talks, panels, and more! Oh, and of course, the parties, the directors, the stars, and the red carpet at Maryland Hall!

Passes (recommended) are on sale now, as are individual tickets. Don’t delay!



Have a listen!

LINKS:

#AFF2023

