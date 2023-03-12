Bonus Podcast: Profs and Pints

Their tagline is No Tuition or Tests. Just Lectures You’ll Love. And that about says it all!

Today we speak with Peter Schmidt, CEO of Profs and Pints, about the insanely successful and fun concept he started in DC and has recently brought to Annapolis and The Graduate Hotel.

The concept? People want to learn. Professors want to teach. We all like to drink. So, for a nominal admission, you can buy a pint and listen to an expert discussing various topics.

Have a listen!

