March 12, 2023
Podcast

Bonus Podcast: Profs and Pints

Their tagline is No Tuition or Tests. Just Lectures You’ll Love. And that about says it all! 

Today we speak with Peter Schmidt, CEO of Profs and Pints, about the insanely successful and fun concept he started in DC and has recently brought to Annapolis and The Graduate Hotel.

The concept? People want to learn. Professors want to teach. We all like to drink. So, for a nominal admission, you can buy a pint and listen to an expert discussing various topics. 

Have a listen!

Previous Article

Can You Help Eliminate the Invaders?
John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

