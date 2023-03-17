March 17, 2023
Ballet Theatre of Maryland to Premiere Don Quixote

The Ballet Theatre of Maryland will premiere the iconic Don Quixote on April 28th and 29th at Maryland Hall. Staged by Artistic Director Nicole Kelsch after the traditional Petipa choreography, the ballet tells the story of the brave and befuddled Don Quixote, who believes himself to be a heroic knight. This sizzling Spanish ballet, known for its virtuosic steps and spirited storytelling, will conclude the company’s 2022-2023 season.

Artistic Director Nicole Kelsch says, “At Ballet Theatre of Maryland, we always aim to provide programming our audiences will enjoy while also expanding the classic repertory that’s performed here in Annapolis. With its light-hearted, whimsical story and energetic score by Ludwig Minkus, Don Quixote is a ballet that I can’t wait to share with the community.”

Based on a section of Cervantes’s 17th-century novel, this family-friendly ballet follows the romance of the fiery Kitri and her paramour Basilio as they seek permission from Kitri’s father to marry. Don Quixote, who initially mistakes Kitri for his elusive Dulcinea, is swept up into their adventure along with his trusted sidekick Sancho Panza.

In addition to being a company premiere, Don Quixote also marks the retirement of beloved principal dancer Emily Carey. After an 11-year performing career, Carey will be stepping into a full-time position as Ballet Mistress and Conservatory Principal. She will take her final bow as a dancer playing Kitri at the 4:30 pm performance on April 29th. Ballet Theatre of Maryland performs Don Quixote on April 28th at 7:30 pm and April 29th at 1:00 pm and 4:30 pm. In-person tickets are on sale now at $50 for adults, $40 for seniors and military, and $30 for children and students. For virtual audiences, tickets are $30 per household. To purchase tickets or learn more, visit balletmaryland.org

Trixie: The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Pittman Announces Personnel Changes
Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County.

Close Menu