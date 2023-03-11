Bacon Brothers, Dave Mason Returning to Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Steve Morse Band

Saturday, April 22

8pm | $65

The Arcadian Wild

Saturday, June 3

8pm | $20 advance / $25 DOS

Dave Mason Band

Tuesday, June 6

8pm | $79.50

The Bacon Brothers (four shows)

Friday & Saturday, June 16 & 17

6:30pm & 9:30pm | $49.50

Linda Ronstadt Experience (RESCHEDULED FROM March 2, 2023)

Sunday, April 30

8pm | $25

UPCOMING SHOWS:

03/11 Paula Poundstone

03/12 Krasno / Moore Project (of Lettuce, Soulive, Galactic fame)

03/15 Die Laughing Presents “The Answer is Murder” Comedy Murder Mystery

03/16 Remembering Teddy Pendergrass: A Birthday Celebration

03/17 Al Stewart w/ His Band The Empty Pockets

03/18 The English Beat

03/19 Accent (All Ages Matinee)

03/19 Wishbone Ash

03/20 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of U2

03/21 John McEuen (of Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) & The Circle Band

03/23 Quinn Sullivan & Veronica Lewis

03/24 Gerald Albright

03/25 Dustbowl Revival (All Ages Matinee)

03/25 Hey Nineteen: A Tribute to Steely Dan

03/26 R.E.I.G.N. Gospel Brunch

03/26 That 70s Party with SuperFlyDisco

03/27 Carlo Biondi

03/28 Marcia Ball & Tinsley Ellis: Acoustic Songs & Stories

03/29 Riki Rachtman of MTV Fame: One Foot In The Gutter

03/30 Sophie B. Hawkins

03/31 Patrick Lamb & Brian Simpson

04/01 Samara Joy

04/02 Tommy Castro & The Painkillers w. Early Times

04/05 Rams Head Presents The Monkees Celebrated by Micky Dolenz at Maryland Hall

04/05 Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents Bowen*Young

04/06 Cowboy Mouth

04/07 The Kinsey Sicks: Drag Queen Storytime Gone Wild!

04/08 Bob Schneider w. Ashley Ray

04/09 Carolyn Wonderland

04/11 Rams Head Presents An Evening with Rick Wakeman: His Music and Stories at Maryland Hall

04/11 Scott Kirby Band

04/12 Rams Head Presents Little Feat at Maryland Hall

04/12 Trevor Hall

04/13 Booker T. Jones

04/14 Double Vision: The Foreigner Experience

04/15 + 16 Graham Nash: Sixty Years of Songs & Stories

04/21 The English Beat show added

04/22 The Steve Morse Band

04/23 DC’s Reflecting Fools

04/25 Suzanne Vega

04/27 Joe Pug

04/28 The Steeldrivers

04/29 Wheeland Brothers & Of Good Nature

04/30 The Linda Ronstadt Experience

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

