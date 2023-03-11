Bacon Brothers, Dave Mason Returning to Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Steve Morse Band
Saturday, April 22
8pm | $65
The Arcadian Wild
Saturday, June 3
8pm | $20 advance / $25 DOS
Dave Mason Band
Tuesday, June 6
8pm | $79.50
The Bacon Brothers (four shows)
Friday & Saturday, June 16 & 17
6:30pm & 9:30pm | $49.50
Linda Ronstadt Experience (RESCHEDULED FROM March 2, 2023)
Sunday, April 30
8pm | $25
UPCOMING SHOWS:
03/11 Paula Poundstone
03/12 Krasno / Moore Project (of Lettuce, Soulive, Galactic fame)
03/15 Die Laughing Presents “The Answer is Murder” Comedy Murder Mystery
03/16 Remembering Teddy Pendergrass: A Birthday Celebration
03/17 Al Stewart w/ His Band The Empty Pockets
03/18 The English Beat
03/19 Accent (All Ages Matinee)
03/19 Wishbone Ash
03/20 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of U2
03/21 John McEuen (of Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) & The Circle Band
03/23 Quinn Sullivan & Veronica Lewis
03/24 Gerald Albright
03/25 Dustbowl Revival (All Ages Matinee)
03/25 Hey Nineteen: A Tribute to Steely Dan
03/26 R.E.I.G.N. Gospel Brunch
03/26 That 70s Party with SuperFlyDisco
03/27 Carlo Biondi
03/28 Marcia Ball & Tinsley Ellis: Acoustic Songs & Stories
03/29 Riki Rachtman of MTV Fame: One Foot In The Gutter
03/30 Sophie B. Hawkins
03/31 Patrick Lamb & Brian Simpson
04/01 Samara Joy
04/02 Tommy Castro & The Painkillers w. Early Times
04/05 Rams Head Presents The Monkees Celebrated by Micky Dolenz at Maryland Hall
04/05 Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents Bowen*Young
04/06 Cowboy Mouth
04/07 The Kinsey Sicks: Drag Queen Storytime Gone Wild!
04/08 Bob Schneider w. Ashley Ray
04/09 Carolyn Wonderland
04/11 Rams Head Presents An Evening with Rick Wakeman: His Music and Stories at Maryland Hall
04/11 Scott Kirby Band
04/12 Rams Head Presents Little Feat at Maryland Hall
04/12 Trevor Hall
04/13 Booker T. Jones
04/14 Double Vision: The Foreigner Experience
04/15 + 16 Graham Nash: Sixty Years of Songs & Stories
04/21 The English Beat show added
04/22 The Steve Morse Band
04/23 DC’s Reflecting Fools
04/25 Suzanne Vega
04/27 Joe Pug
04/28 The Steeldrivers
04/29 Wheeland Brothers & Of Good Nature
04/30 The Linda Ronstadt Experience
