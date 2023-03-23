March 23, 2023
Homestead Gardens Spring
Average White Band, Nancy Wilson’s Heart Coming Soon to Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Average White Band

Thursday, April 20

8pm | $50

The Outlaws

Sunday, May 14

8pm | $45

The Lone Bellow: Love Songs For Losers Tour

Monday, May 22

8pm | $45

Nancy Wilson’s Heart

Sunday, June 11

8pm | $95

Good Stuff: The Music of Sting, Steve Wonder, Gino Vannelli & Steely Dan

Friday, June 30

8pm | $25

Art Sherrod Jr

Friday, July 28

8pm | $39.50

The Rumble feat. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

Sunday, July 30

8pm | $22.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:  

03/23 Quinn Sullivan & Veronica Lewis

03/24 Gerald Albright

03/25 Dustbowl Revival (All Ages Matinee)

03/25 Hey Nineteen: A Tribute to Steely Dan

03/26 R.E.I.G.N. Gospel Brunch

03/26 That 70s Party with SuperFlyDisco

03/27 Carlo Biondi

03/28 Marcia Ball & Tinsley Ellis: Acoustic Songs & Stories

03/29 Riki Rachtman of MTV Fame: One Foot In The Gutter

03/30 Sophie B. Hawkins

03/31 Patrick Lamb & Brian Simpson

04/01 Samara Joy

04/02 Tommy Castro & The Painkillers w. Early Times

04/05 Rams Head Presents The Monkees Celebrated by Micky Dolenz at Maryland Hall

04/05 Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents Bowen*Young

04/06 Cowboy Mouth

04/07 The Kinsey Sicks: Drag Queen Storytime Gone Wild!

04/08 Bob Schneider w. Ashley Ray

04/09 Carolyn Wonderland

04/11 Rams Head Presents An Evening with Rick Wakeman: His Music and Stories at Maryland Hall

04/11 Scott Kirby Band

04/12 Rams Head Presents Little Feat at Maryland Hall

04/12 Trevor Hall

04/13 Booker T. Jones

04/14 Double Vision: The Foreigner Experience

04/15 + 16 Graham Nash: Sixty Years of Songs & Stories

04/20 Average White Band

04/21 The English Beat show added

04/22 The Steve Morse Band

04/23 DC’s Reflecting Fools

04/25 Suzanne Vega

04/27 Joe Pug

04/28 The Steeldrivers

04/29 Wheeland Brothers & Of Good Nature

04/30 The Linda Ronstadt Experience

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Close Menu