Average White Band, Nancy Wilson’s Heart Coming Soon to Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Average White Band

Thursday, April 20

8pm | $50

The Outlaws

Sunday, May 14

8pm | $45

The Lone Bellow: Love Songs For Losers Tour

Monday, May 22

8pm | $45

Nancy Wilson’s Heart

Sunday, June 11

8pm | $95

Good Stuff: The Music of Sting, Steve Wonder, Gino Vannelli & Steely Dan

Friday, June 30

8pm | $25

Art Sherrod Jr

Friday, July 28

8pm | $39.50

The Rumble feat. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

Sunday, July 30

8pm | $22.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:

03/23 Quinn Sullivan & Veronica Lewis

03/24 Gerald Albright

03/25 Dustbowl Revival (All Ages Matinee)

03/25 Hey Nineteen: A Tribute to Steely Dan

03/26 R.E.I.G.N. Gospel Brunch

03/26 That 70s Party with SuperFlyDisco

03/27 Carlo Biondi

03/28 Marcia Ball & Tinsley Ellis: Acoustic Songs & Stories

03/29 Riki Rachtman of MTV Fame: One Foot In The Gutter

03/30 Sophie B. Hawkins

03/31 Patrick Lamb & Brian Simpson

04/01 Samara Joy

04/02 Tommy Castro & The Painkillers w. Early Times

04/05 Rams Head Presents The Monkees Celebrated by Micky Dolenz at Maryland Hall

04/05 Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents Bowen*Young

04/06 Cowboy Mouth

04/07 The Kinsey Sicks: Drag Queen Storytime Gone Wild!

04/08 Bob Schneider w. Ashley Ray

04/09 Carolyn Wonderland

04/11 Rams Head Presents An Evening with Rick Wakeman: His Music and Stories at Maryland Hall

04/11 Scott Kirby Band

04/12 Rams Head Presents Little Feat at Maryland Hall

04/12 Trevor Hall

04/13 Booker T. Jones

04/14 Double Vision: The Foreigner Experience

04/15 + 16 Graham Nash: Sixty Years of Songs & Stories

04/20 Average White Band

04/21 The English Beat show added

04/22 The Steve Morse Band

04/23 DC’s Reflecting Fools

04/25 Suzanne Vega

04/27 Joe Pug

04/28 The Steeldrivers

04/29 Wheeland Brothers & Of Good Nature

04/30 The Linda Ronstadt Experience

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

