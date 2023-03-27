March 27, 2023
Police-Fire

Armed Robbery: Cape St. Claire Gas Station

The Anne Arundel County Police are looking for a suspect who robbed the Shell gas station in Cape St. Claire on Friday evening.

On Friday, March 24, 2023, at approximately 9:50 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a robbery at the Shell gas station located at 1318 Cape Saint Claire Road in Annapolis.

An unknown male suspect entered the business, displayed a handgun, and demanded cash. The clerk complied, and the suspect fled. 

The suspect is described as a Black male, thin, 5’0” tall, wearing a long black coat and a black ski mask.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-4720 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Teen and Two Adults Shot in Severn

Leadership Anne Arundel to Recognize 40 New Leaders
