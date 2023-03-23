April 15-16: A Maryland Wine Experience in Annapolis

The Maryland Wineries Association will present A Maryland Wine Experience, showcasing the best of Maryland wine in a three-part event on April 15th and 16th, 2023. Winemakers, winery owners, and expert winery staff will be on hand to talk about their wines and offer sneak peeks into why they’re so passionate about what they do. The event will be focused on exploration and education.

The first day will be hosted at the Graduate Annapolis. The full-event package includes admission to two Master Class Sessions, the effervescent Sparkling Reception, and the Grand Tasting, featuring dozens of Maryland-grown wines and wines from abroad.

If you’d prefer to attend individual event sessions, you will be able to build your own experience and purchase individual session passes for the Master Class Sessions, the Sparkling Reception and the Grand Tasting.

And if you love the featured wines, you can visit the Maryland Wine Bottle Shop where you can purchase any of the wines to take home.

On the second day of the event, Vino 301 will offer a curated and all-inclusive wine tourism experience at Great Frogs Winery and the Vineyards at Dodon. Join the Vino 301 Tour Ambassador for a customized and guided local winery tour experience.

Tickets are available now.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

