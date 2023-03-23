March 23, 2023
Annapolis, US 62 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
April 15-16: A Maryland Wine Experience in Annapolis Average White Band, Nancy Wilson’s Heart Coming Soon to Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis Why Plagiarism Is Termed as the Biggest Academic Misconduct? How to Avoid It Daily News Brief | March 23, 2023 Yes, It’s Time to Start Thinking About Spring Boat Shows!
Life In The Area

April 15-16: A Maryland Wine Experience in Annapolis

The Maryland Wineries Association will present A Maryland Wine Experience, showcasing the best of Maryland wine in a three-part event on April 15th and 16th, 2023. Winemakers, winery owners, and expert winery staff will be on hand to talk about their wines and offer sneak peeks into why they’re so passionate about what they do. The event will be focused on exploration and education.

The first day will be hosted at the Graduate Annapolis. The full-event package includes admission to two Master Class Sessions, the effervescent Sparkling Reception, and the Grand Tasting, featuring dozens of Maryland-grown wines and wines from abroad.

If you’d prefer to attend individual event sessions, you will be able to build your own experience and purchase individual session passes for the Master Class Sessions, the Sparkling Reception and the Grand Tasting.

And if you love the featured wines, you can visit the Maryland Wine Bottle Shop where you can purchase any of the wines to take home.

On the second day of the event, Vino 301 will offer a curated and all-inclusive wine tourism experience at Great Frogs Winery and the Vineyards at Dodon. Join the Vino 301 Tour Ambassador for a customized and guided local winery tour experience.

Tickets are available now.

Previous Article

Average White Band, Nancy Wilson’s Heart Coming Soon to Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Quit Kit 23

Quit Kit 23

ASO Masterworks V

ASO Masterworks V

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

ICONS_EOA300x300

ICONS_EOA300x300

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM – ComeJoin Our Team

AMM – ComeJoin Our Team

ASO Masterworks VI

ASO Masterworks VI

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 15-30 Rates

AFSB 15-30 Rates

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu