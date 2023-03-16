Appraisal Road Show Coming to Eastport on March 25

Find out if artifacts you own are treasure or trash—and support the work of the Eastport Civic Association, a community group that serves local residents and charities.

Check your home for objects you’ve wondered about and bring them to the Eastport Democratic Club on March 25, 2023, for expert appraiser Todd Peenstra to assess. For over two decades, Peenstra has worked with world-renowned collectors and everyday owners throughout the U.S. and Europe.

The appraisal cost is $10 per item; you can bring as many as you want. You’ll walk away knowing your object’s value for insurance purposes, estate planning, potential sale or to satisfy your curiosity.

Doors open 11:30 a.m. and the appraisal show runs from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. The event includes a cash bar and food truck. Spectators are welcome; suggested donation is $10 per attendee.

“I make it fun and entertaining so people have a good time while they learn about their artifacts,” Peenstra said. “It’s exciting to see what people dig out of their attics and basements. Sometimes the value of things they thought were worthless is quite surprising.” The most unusual item he ever appraised, he said, was a century-old “vampire killing kit” in a case with a stake, hammer, mirror and holy water.

At the event, Peenstra can appraise jewelry, coins, silver, glass, porcelain, pottery, art, clocks, toys, tools, weapons, furniture, decoys, lamps, nautical items, musical instruments, walking sticks and collectibles. He cannot appraise books or stamps.

ECA Appraisal Road Show Community Fundraiser – Details

Date: March 25, 2023

Doors open 11:30 am for food truck and cash bar (come early for drinks and food)

Appraisal Show 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm

Location: Eastport Democratic Club (a nonpartisan social venue), 525 State Street, Annapolis (free parking)

Open to the public on walk-in basis

Cost is $10 per each item appraised – bring as many items as you want

Suggested donation for spectators: $10

Door prize to be awarded at 3:00 pm

Special prize for most unusual item

All items entered in the event will be appraised

“This is a new sort of event for us, and we’re really excited about it,” said Bill Reichardt, president of the Eastport Civic Association. “It’s intended not only to raise money for the good works we support, but to be lots of fun and introduce the Eastport Civic Association to people unfamiliar with all that we do. Todd Peenstra is donating his time and the Eastport Democratic Club is donating the venue, so it’s really a community effort.”

