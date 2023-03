There was another shooting in Annapolis over the weekend.

At around 10:00 pm on March 5, 2023, Annapolis Police and EMS were called to the 900 block of Royal Street in the City’s Bywater neighborhood.

The police have yet to release any information on the shooting, but we do know that the victim was flown to a shock trauma center with very serious injuries.



This story will be updated.

