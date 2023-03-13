March 13, 2023
Annapolis, US 45 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
A Few Moments With John McEuen Annapolis Training Employees and Residents on CPR and Narcan Administration Rev Those Engines for 13th Annual Fashion for a Cause THURSDAY: Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay Wild & Scenic Film Festival Daily News Brief | March 13, 2023
Local News

Annapolis Training Employees and Residents on CPR and Narcan Administration

City of Annapolis Fire Department personnel has been training City staff and residents through a program, “Your Life Matters.” Over 1,000 people have been trained to deploy the opioid antagonist Narcan or Naloxone and in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation, or CPR. The training also includes an overview of the Good Samaritan Law so that people can feel comfortable helping in the midst of an overdose or health emergency. 

In late February, more than three dozen members of the Annapolis Department of Transportation, including mechanics, City transit drivers, and operations supervisors, went to the Pip Moyer Recreation Center to undergo the training. On the table at the front of the room were CPR mannequins, known as “Rescue Annies,” packages of Narcan to take home, and a whiteboard. Typically, the training takes about two hours. 

“In our jobs, we have front-row access to the public,” said Transportation Director Markus Moore. “If something goes wrong on a route or when one of our customers comes into department headquarters, I want us to be prepared. I hope none of us ever have to use this training, but if we need it, it’s there.” 

The training of City staff and community members began in 2018. Capt Aaron Edwards of the Annapolis Fire Department spearheaded the “Your Life Matters” program. He said that the program began with funding for Narcan training. Narcan can reverse an opioid overdose but isn’t harmful if the incapacitated person is incapacitated due to something else, like a heart attack. Training expanded to include CPR because not every incident is an overdose. 

Edwards said that his goal this year is to take the training department-by-department in the City of Annapolis, ensuring that any City staffer who engages with the public has the opportunity to help in an emergency. 

“It’s no substitute for calling 9-1-1, which is one of the first things we ask people to do,” Edwards said. 

With future funding, Edwards and Moore hope to deploy automated external defibrillators (AEDs) on City buses. Armed with GPS technology, the AEDs could be brought to any location in an emergency. 

“The people on the bus may not like the diversion of the route, but they’ll forgive it all when they learn they saved a life,” Moore said. 

If your group or organization is interested in “Your Life Matters” training, contact Capt. Aaron Edwards, Annapolis Fire. The program is funded through June of 2023 and is free to the community. Send an email to [email protected] to schedule a training session. 

Previous Article

Rev Those Engines for 13th Annual Fashion for a Cause

 Next Article

A Few Moments With John McEuen
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Quit Kit 23

Quit Kit 23

ASO Masterworks V

ASO Masterworks V

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM – ComeJoin Our Team

AMM – ComeJoin Our Team

ASO Masterworks VI

ASO Masterworks VI

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu