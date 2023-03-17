March 17, 2023
Police-Fire

Annapolis Police Searching for Homicide Suspect

On March 2, 2023, at approximately 5:15 pm, Annapolis Police Officers responded to the 100 block of Obery Ct. for a shots fired complaint. Upon arrival, officers located an African American male victim, later identified as Raphael Hilton Johnson Jr., 48, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the back of his head. Paramedics pronounced Mr. Johnson deceased at approximately 5:26 pm. 

Detectives have identified the suspect in this homicide as Ronnisha Jacarra Harris, 32, of the Annapolis area. Harris has an active arrest warrant for 1st & 2nd Degree Murder and other related criminal charges.   If you see or know the whereabouts of Ms. Harris, please call 911.                                                                 

“I want to thank the men and women of the Annapolis Police Department, both our uniformed officers and detectives for their hard work in identifying the person responsible for committing this heinous crime.  We will continue to work hard to ensure that people who are committing and involved in violence are held accountable in a court of law,” Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson said in a statement.  

Chief Jackson continued, “Also, I want our residents and visitors to know that we will continue to do our very best to ensure a rapid response to crime and violence.” 

Detectives are investigating this incident. This is an active and fluid investigation, and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact detectives at 410-260-3439. You can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.  If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.  

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County.

