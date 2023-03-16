Annapolis Opera: The Marriage of Figaro, March 17 & 19

The Annapolis Opera has a treat for music lovers over the next few months with theirperformance of The Marriage of Figaro, Voices of our Time, and the always amazing vocal competition!

The Marriage of Figaro by Wolgang Amadeus Mozart (March 17 & 19 at Maryland Hall) Figaro is Opera Buffa at its best! Based on the revolutionary Beaumarchais play, The Marriage of Figaro is filled with social commentary and intrigue. Who will succeed: the Count, his servant, or their wives? And will the chaos of the day end in happiness? Join us to hear some of the most beautiful and indelible music ever written. Tickets and Information

Voices of Our Time (April 15, 2023 at Maryland Hall) Experience the remarkable John Holiday, the countertenor who is both a finalist from NBC’s The Voice and a Metropolitan Opera performer. A multi-genre singer, Mr. Holiday has taken the vocal world by storm, performing at world-renowned venues across the globe. Mr. Holiday opened last season with his debut at the Hollywood Bowl under the baton of Gustavo Dudamel in an all-Gershwin program with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and has established himself as one of the finest countertenors of his generation. Tickets and Information

The Annapolis Opera Vocal Competition (Sunday, April 16, 2023 at Maryland Hall) The 35th Annual Annapolis Opera Vocal Competition is your opportunity to hear the most talented rising stars in the classical vocal world! This free event showcases singers selected by a panel of renowned judges, from hundreds of outstanding applicants across the nation. FREE – No Tickets Required

