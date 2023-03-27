Annapolis Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Set for Saturday

On Saturday, April 1, 2023, the City of Annapolis, in partnership with The Annapolis Drum and Bugle Corps, will host the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade. Following the parade will be the free and family-friendly African Diaspora Festival which will begin at 1 pm at Susan Campbell Park at City Dock. The festival will include live performances, vendors, artists, and food will be available.

Please be alert to rolling road closures along the parade route starting a little before noon on Saturday. The parade step-off is at 12 pm at West Street and Amos Garrett Boulevard. From there, the route will continue down West Street, around Church Circle, and down Main Street to City Dock.

Portions of City Dock will be closed to parking for the festival. The Hillman garage is closed for renovations, but other garages along the West Street corridor will be open, including Gotts, Park Place, Knighton, and Whitmore. A free shuttle, the magenta shuttle, runs between garages and City Dock.

The parade is a commemoration and celebration of the life, work, and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The parade was previously held in January, but winter weather delays caused parade organizers to decide, in 2019, to permanently migrate the date to April.

For information regarding the parade email [email protected].

