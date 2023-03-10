Annapolis Green Gets New Executive Director

The Annapolis Green Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Mathilde “Tilly” Coyle, an experienced nonprofit and education leader, as Executive Director.

“We are delighted to welcome Tilly to the Annapolis Green team,” said Elvia Thompson, Co-founder, and President Emerita. “She brings a wealth of experience to the organization, including a deep knowledge of nonprofit environmental leadership, expertise in school and community engagement, and a keen understanding of Chesapeake Bay restoration issues. Tilly’s insightful perspective on community needs will build upon our organization’s work to bring global issues home to our region.”

Ms. Coyle worked at several notable organizations, such as the Chesapeake Bay Funders Network and the Oyster Recovery Partnership, before joining Annapolis Green. She began her restoration career as an EPA Fellow at the Chesapeake Research Consortium in the Chesapeake Bay Program Office, facilitating communication among scientists and resource managers to support conservation initiatives. As an educator, Ms. Coyle led the development of the International Baccalaureate curriculum and World School authorization at two Anne Arundel County public school system schools, most recently, Monarch Academy Annapolis.

“I am thrilled to apply my background in education and experience with Annapolis youth to further enhance the impactful programs and initiatives of Annapolis Green,” Ms. Coyle said. “I look forward to continuing the work of founders Elvia Thompson and Lynne Forsman to meet the mission of connecting, informing, and inspiring Annapolis area residents, organizations, and businesses to care for the environment, live more responsibly, and create a more beautiful and thriving community.”

“While Lynne and Elvia significantly moved the local Climate Change meter since founding the organization in 2006, opportunities for continued growth and impact remain,” said Annapolis Green board member Lynn Stack. “I’ve no doubt that Tilly’s solid professional experience will inform and build upon that foundation as we seek to maximize the organization’s relevance, effectiveness, and visibility in the months and years ahead.”

Ms. Coyle has a Master of Science Degree in Educational Psychology from George Mason University and a Bachelor of Science in Biology from James Madison University. She is an active member of several philanthropic community organizations serving on the National Board of the Foundation for Community Betterment and the Joey Pizzano Memorial Fund. Ms. Coyle lives in the Annapolis area with her three sons.

