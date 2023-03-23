March 22, 2023
Annapolis Film Festival: Susie Searches

The Annapolis Film Festival opens on Thursday, March 23rd, and will run through March 26th, featuring more than 70 films, panels, coffee chats, and parties throughout Annapolis. We had the opportunity to hop on the phone with Sophie Kargman, the director of his film that will be screening at the festival–Susie Searches!

Susie Searches | March 25, 2023 | 7 pm | Boys & Girls Club

Susie Searches | March 26, 2023 | 5:15 pm | Boys & Girls Club

Kiersey Clemons stars as Susie, an awkward college student and amateur host of her own under-the-radar true-crime podcast. She seizes the opportunity to bolster her popularity by solving the mystery disappearance of her classmate and rival podcaster, Jesse. Like its satirical sibling Ingrid Goes West, this dark comedy comments on the destructive obsession with fame and social media but also capitalizes on the current popularity of podcasts like Serial and TV series like Only Murders in the Building

Tickets and passes are on sale now for the 11th Annual Annapolis Film Festival.

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

