Annapolis Film Festival: Out in the Ring

The Annapolis Film Festival opens on Thursday, March 23rd and will run through March 26th, featuring more than 70 films, panels, coffee chats, and parties throughout Annapolis. We had the opportunity to hop on the phone with Ry Levey, the director, and Cheryl Staurulakis, the producer, for their film that will be screening at the festival–Out in the Ring.

Out in the Ring | March 25, 2023 | 9:15 PM | Boys & Girls Club

Out in the Ring examines the history of queer identity in professional wrestling. Using a historical timeline starting from the 1940s and 50s to the current LGBTQIA+ wrestling explosion with LGBTQIA+ run promotions and talent-focused shows globally. The film interviews the performers, fans, and historians, exploring aspects of masculinity/ femininity, cultural representation/appropriation, homophobia, and self-representation/openness. OUT IN THE RING provides an entertaining and historical look at something taboo in the sport and how LGBTQIA+ trailblazers in the industry have set about to survive, thrive and change perceptions in and out of the business.

Tickets and passes are on sale now for the 11th Annual Annapolis Film Festival.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

