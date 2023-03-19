Annapolis Film Festival: Las Abogadas: Attorneys on the Front Lines of the Migrant Crisis

The Annapolis Film Festival opens on Thursday, March 23rd, and will run through March 26th, featuring more than 70 films, panels, coffee chats, and parties throughout Annapolis. We had the opportunity to hop on the phone with Vicky Bruce, the director of her film that will be screening at the festival–Las Abogadas: Attorneys on the Front Lines of the Migrant Crisis.

Las Abogadas | March 25, 2023 | Noon | Boys & Girls Club

Las Abogadas follows four women immigration attorneys over a four-year odyssey as the U.S. Government under President Trump upends every law to protect those fleeing from violence and war. Rebecca Eichler, Mulu Alemayehu, Charlene D’Cruz and Jodi Goodwin stand up to insurmountable odds as they find their usual legal tools being systematically twisted, thwarted, and pulled out from under their critical work by chaotic, anti-immigrant policy changes, that are later complicated further by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets and passes are on sale now for the 11th Annual Annapolis Film Festival.

