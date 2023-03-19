March 18, 2023
Annapolis, US 46 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Annapolis Film Festival: Las Abogadas: Attorneys on the Front Lines of the Migrant Crisis New CEO Named for AAEDC Brendan Sailing Opens Applications for Summer Camps Local Business Spotlight: Save Our Trees Twelve More Graduate from AAEDC’s Inclusive Ventures Program
Life In The Area

Annapolis Film Festival: Las Abogadas: Attorneys on the Front Lines of the Migrant Crisis

The Annapolis Film Festival opens on Thursday, March 23rd, and will run through March 26th, featuring more than 70 films, panels, coffee chats, and parties throughout Annapolis. We had the opportunity to hop on the phone with Vicky Bruce, the director of her film that will be screening at the festival–Las Abogadas: Attorneys on the Front Lines of the Migrant Crisis.

Las Abogadas | March 25, 2023 | Noon | Boys & Girls Club

Las Abogadas follows four women immigration attorneys over a four-year odyssey as the U.S. Government under President Trump upends every law to protect those fleeing from violence and war. Rebecca Eichler, Mulu Alemayehu, Charlene D’Cruz and Jodi Goodwin stand up to insurmountable odds as they find their usual legal tools being systematically twisted, thwarted, and pulled out from under their critical work by chaotic, anti-immigrant policy changes, that are later complicated further by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets and passes are on sale now for the 11th Annual Annapolis Film Festival.

Previous Article

New CEO Named for AAEDC
John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

Quit Kit 23

Quit Kit 23

ASO Masterworks V

ASO Masterworks V

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

ICONS_EOA300x300

ICONS_EOA300x300

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM – ComeJoin Our Team

AMM – ComeJoin Our Team

ASO Masterworks VI

ASO Masterworks VI

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 15-30 Rates

AFSB 15-30 Rates

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu