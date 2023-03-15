Annapolis City Office Closed March 24th for Maryland Day

Annapolis City Offices will close on Friday, March 24, 2023, in observance of Maryland Day, a City holiday.

Annapolis Transportation: Offices will be closed. Annapolis Transit will operate on a normal weekday schedule.

Offices will be closed. Annapolis Transit will operate on a normal weekday schedule. Recreation and Parks: The Pip Moyer Recreation Center will open and close at normal hours. The Stanton Center will be closed.

The Pip Moyer Recreation Center will open and close at normal hours. The Stanton Center will be closed. Trash, recycling and yard trim: Friday collections will occur on the regular Friday schedule.

Maryland Day marks the landing of 150 European settlers who arrived on two ships, “The Ark” and “The Dove.” They disembarked on March 25, 1634, at St. Clement’s Island in the Potomac River (in what is today St. Mary’s County).

Marylanders began officially observing Maryland Day in 1903. In 1916, the day was designated a legal holiday.

A number of virtual and in-person events are planned for next weekend (March 31 to April 2) in Annapolis and around Anne Arundel County to celebrate Maryland Day. For more information, including observances and partner events, visit: www.MarylandDay.org.

