March 20, 2023
Annapolis, US 47 F
Homestead Gardens Spring
Teen Shot After Argument in Glen Burnie Shots Fired at Couple While Getting Gas in Annapolis AMFM Offering $6000 in Grants to Summer Youth Programs The Top Mistakes To Avoid When Investing In Real Estate Daily News Brief | March 20, 2023
Education

AMFM Offering $6000 in Grants to Summer Youth Programs

Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians, Inc. (AMFM), a nonprofit organization that supports professional Annapolis musicians and music programs for youth, is now accepting applications for grants from its David Glaser Education Fund. Awards will go to nonprofit organizations in the greater Annapolis area whose summer programs benefit underserved students.

The David Glaser Education Fund is designed to offer underserved Annapolis youth exposure to the arts, particularly music. Mr. Glaser was a talented Annapolis-based performer, songwriter, and music teacher who cared deeply about mentoring and giving back to his community. This year, AMFM will provide a total of $6,000 in grants. “We live in a community that generously gives and it has allowed us to continue funding this program at a higher level helping us reach more children,” says AMFM President PJ Thomas. “The effects of COVID-19 are still with us and the youth summer arts programs are more important than ever.”
 
Applicants must be a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, be based in the greater Annapolis area, have an established, active summer program that includes a strong music component, and must serve underserved youth. Applications will be accepted through April 15, 2023, and recipients will be chosen on or about May 15, 2023. To apply, go to https://www.am-fm.org/david-glaser-education-grant/

