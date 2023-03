On March 22, 2023, at approximately 5:20 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police Officer Moreland was driving through a residential neighborhood when he noticed a house on fire. Ofc. Moreland immediately got the homeowner and his dogs safely out of the residence. He also notified a neighbor whose home was also catching fire.

It is easy to see how quickly house fires can spread and how limited visibility can get, even outside.

