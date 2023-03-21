A Few Moments With Tinsley Ellis–A Preppy Run AMOK

Tinsley Ellis has been on the road for more than forty years taking his fantastic rock and blues guitar worldwide. He has shared the stage with the greats. And on March 28th, he’ll do it again when he comes to Annapolis and Rams Head On Stage for a unique show with Marcia Ball!

Today, we hopped on the phone with Tinsley to talk about his show, how he wrote 200 songs during the COVID shutdown and a bunch more. We even found common ground in South Florida and decided that we probably are both preppies run amok!

A fun conversation in advance of an amazing show on March 28th!

Have a listen!

