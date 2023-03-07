March 7, 2023
A Few Moments With Paula Poundstone

She has been killing it since the early 80s, and if the comedy gig never worked out, she would have been a Hospice Helper. Thankfully Paula Poundstone never had to make that choice!

And thankfully, she is returning to Annapolis and Rams Head On Stage on Saturday, March 11th, for two shows–one of which is sold out!

Today, we get her butt out of bed at 6:00 am (California time) to chat about the show, and her ten cats are roaming the house (plotting her demise, I am sure), and one of her large dogs sleeps on the floor!

Have a listen to this hilarious conversation held way too early in the morning for either of us!!

John Rodenhausen Named Director of Gift Planning at Community Foundation

Shooting Reported in Bay Ridge Gardens on Monday Evening
John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

