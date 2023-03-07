A Few Moments With Paula Poundstone

She has been killing it since the early 80s, and if the comedy gig never worked out, she would have been a Hospice Helper. Thankfully Paula Poundstone never had to make that choice!

And thankfully, she is returning to Annapolis and Rams Head On Stage on Saturday, March 11th, for two shows–one of which is sold out!

Today, we get her butt out of bed at 6:00 am (California time) to chat about the show, and her ten cats are roaming the house (plotting her demise, I am sure), and one of her large dogs sleeps on the floor!

Have a listen to this hilarious conversation held way too early in the morning for either of us!!

