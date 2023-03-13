March 13, 2023
Life In The Area

A Few Moments With John McEuen

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band was formed in 1966. And with more than 10,000 concerts under his belt, founding member John McEuen is adding one more at Rams Head On Stage on March 21st.

Today, we hop on the phone to discuss his career and his new tour with the Circle Band with other Nitty Gritty Dirt Band founding members!

John promises a multi-media experience in Annapolis, looking back 50 years and looking forward to 2023 and beyond. Of course, his signature banjo picking will be featured heavily! 

Tickets are still available last time we looked, so go get them; but first…

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Annapolis Training Employees and Residents on CPR and Narcan Administration
John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John's background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

