WTMD and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack For All on February 11th

For more than 25 years, Jimmie’s Chicken Shack has been one of Maryland’s favorite rock bands.

The generation who grew up listening to their hits “Do Right” and “High” in the late 1990s now has kids of their own. And on February 11th, WTMD’s Saturday Morning Tunes and Maryland Hall are excited to present an all-ages Jimmie’s Chicken Shack show in the morning – a time when the whole family can rock out.

The band will play family-friendly versions of their hits and new music as well; and finish in time for everyone to head home for lunch and (family) naps.

Doors open at 10 am and the music starts at 10:30 am on Saturday, February 11th at Maryland Hall, 801 Chase St. in Annapolis.

Parking is free and plentiful.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

