Wondering What to Do on Maryland Day Weekend? Problem Solved!

Maryland Day Weekend returns from March 31 to April 2, 2023. This annual weekend of events was created about sixteen years ago to help celebrate Maryland’s birthday which is March 25th. Historic, heritage and cultural sites throughout the Chesapeake Crossroads Heritage Area of Anne Arundel County host family-friendly activities throughout the weekend that are free or just $1 to encourage locals and visitors to come out from winter hibernation and explore our local history and culture as the region celebrates Maryland’s birthday and the warmer spring season.

There will be new sites joining in this year, creating and hosting events including the Chesapeake Arts Center, the Museum of Historic Annapolis, and the Northern Anne Arundel Cultural Preservation Society. After taking some time off during the pandemic, the US Naval Academy Visitors Center will again be participating in hosting events. Most locations traditionally host events during Maryland Day Weekend are all planning new activities and events to showcase something new at their site. Returning venues include Annapolis Maritime Museum, Annearrundell County Free School, Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks, Anne Arundel County Libraries, Banneker-Douglass Museum, Benson-Hammond House, Captain Avery Museum, Chase-Lloyd House, Chesapeake Children’s Museum, Chesapeake Crossroads, Deale Heritage Area Society, Galesville Community Center, Galesville Heritage Society, Goshen Farm, Harwood-Hammond House, Historic Annapolis, Historic Linthicum Walks, Historic London Town and Gardens, Historic Hancock’s Resolution, Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, Maryland State House, Odenton Heritage Society, Rising Sun Inn, Scenic Rivers Land Trust, Smithsonian Environmental Research Center, Wiley Bates Legacy Center, and Watermark Journeys. Each location has a different story to tell that helps the visitor understand the history, heritage, and culture of the community they are located in, which is the new theme of this year’s events, “Stories that Matter.”

“The best part about this weekend of events, besides being affordable and family-friendly is learning how our diverse culture, history, and heritage have all shaped Anne Arundel County into the place it is today,” says Erik Evans, Marketing Manager for Maryland Day. “Each location has a different story to tell, yet it all weaves together into the fabric that created the communities, county, and state that many of us call home. You can pick from over 40 events in three days all within about 30 minutes or less drive from each other.”

The events and activities will help you learn the local stories of people who have lived and worked on the land and waters of Anne Arundel County over the centuries. You will have a chance to enjoy the county’s natural landscapes at parks, historic farms, and other lands preserved as public open spaces. Cultural sites and art centers throughout the county will host open houses so that you can experience our cultural institutions.

Most of the participating sites are part of the Chesapeake Crossroads Heritage Area (formally known as the Four Rivers Heritage Area) which is a 501c3 non-profit organization that works with individuals, businesses, non-profits, and governments that partner together in preserving and increasing awareness and access to historical sites, natural landscapes, and enduring traditions in Maryland’s designed heritage area of Anne Arundel County.

For more information on Maryland Day events including last-minute event additions, changes, and contact information visit www.MarylandDay.org. and the Maryland Day social media pages.

To immerse further into the history, heritage, and culture of Anne Arundel County, Maryland Day participants are encouraged to seek out restaurants that serve local seafood or farm-to-table experiences, to visit local art galleries or wineries to see additional items made locally, or spend the night at a local historic inn or bed and breakfast.

Maryland Day 2023 event locations and schedule:

Unless otherwise noted, admission is free.

FRIDAY EVENTS (March 31)

Bacon Ridge Natural Area

Hawkins Road Trailhead Crownsville, MD 21032

Enjoy a self-led nature scavenger hunt while hiking the trails. Access the trails via the Hawkins Road Trailhead. Download the list of scavenger hunt items at www.SRLT.org, hit the trails at your own pace, and share photos of your finds.

Banneker-Douglass Museum

84 Franklin St. Annapolis, MD 21401

10 AM – 4 PM

Exhibit: The Radical Voice of Blackness Speaks of Resistance and Joy with works from seventeen Black Maryland-based artists. The exhibit is a tribute to the resisters, the freedom fighters, past and present, who, through a lifetime commitment or single act of bravery, have asserted, declared, and validated Black humanity.

Chase-Lloyd House

22 Maryland Ave Annapolis, MD 21401

12 PM – 5 PM

Presenting 4 Stories That Matter: the story of the National Historic Landmark, the Chase-Lloyd House, its architecture and archeological finds; the story of the Chase Home mission to support women with housing insecurity; the story of the Chase-Lloyd House Dependency and the lives of the slaves who lived there; and finally, the story of our Bay-wise Garden. Guests will be taken on a tour of the Chase-Lloyd House, the Dependency, and the 6,000 square foot bay-wise garden. Music, re-enactments, and garden maps provided.

Downs Park

8311 John Downs Loop Pasadena, MD 21122

7 AM – Dusk

Park admission fees are waived today.

Fort Smallwood Park

9500 Fort Smallwood Rd Pasadena, MD 21122

7 AM – Dusk

Park entry fees waived today.

Hammond-Harwood House

19 Maryland Avenue Annapolis, MD 21401

12 PM – 5 PM.

Every historic house has its stories. Open house with interpreters telling stories of the enslaved people at Hammond-Harwood House and the role of women in the Federal period.

Historic London Town and Gardens

839 Londontown Rd Edgewater, MD 21037

10 AM – 4 PM

Spring re-opening with interpreters, garden tours and interactive activities.

Jug Bay Wetlands Sanctuary

1361 Wrighton Rd Lothian, MD 20711

7 AM – Dusk

Park entry fees waived today.

Kinder Farm Park

1001 Kinder Farm Park Rd Millersville, MD 21108

7 AM – Dusk

Park admission fees are waived today.

Maryland State House

100 State Circle Annapolis, MD 21401

8:30 AM – 5 PM

Architecture, artwork, and artifacts display four centuries of Maryland and U.S. history including George Washington’s personal copy of his resignation letter as commander-in-chief of the Continental Army on December 23, 1783. Self-guided tour. Photo identity card required for ages 18 and up.

Quiet Waters Park

600 Quiet Waters Park Rd Annapolis, MD 21403

7 AM – Dusk

Park admission fees are waived today.

Smithsonian Environmental Research Center (SERC)

647 Contees Wharf Rd Edgewater, MD 21037

8 AM to 5:30 PM

Located on the Rhode and West Rivers, the 2,650-acre environmental research and educational facility will be open to hiking on 12 miles of beautiful trails.

Visitors Center

26 West St and 1 Dock Street Annapolis, MD 21401

10 AM – 5 PM

Photo booth with historic dress-ups.

Waterfront Warehouse

4 Pinkney Street Annapolis, MD 21401

10 AM – 4 PM

Visit a rare surviving example of a small Annapolis waterfront warehouse from the 18th century. Today you’ll discover the model of our city, circa the late 18th century, featuring a birds-eye view of the historic landscape. A volunteer will be on hand to share tales of the waterfront and those who worked there. $1 admission includes William Paca Garden.

Where in Annapolis? App

Download the App

The Official Mobile App Guide to Maryland Day 2023. This interactive mobile app guide has up-to-the-minute information for all events. The app includes Annapolis Quest, an augmented reality scavenger hunt in Annapolis, beginning at the Visitors Center at 26 West Street. Download for free from the Apple App store or Google Play store.

William Paca Garden

186 Prince George Street Annapolis, MD 21401

10 AM – 4 PM

Visit the William Paca Garden and enjoy the 2-acre oasis of natural beauty laid by William Paca while he built his five-part Georgian Mansion. Although many Colonial Annapolitans had gardens, only his garden was returned to its original splendor. You’ll find a docent to answer questions, and family-friendly activities to enjoy. $1 admission includes Waterfront Warehouse

Woodlawn History Center at SERC

647 Contees Wharf Rd Edgewater, MD 21037

10 AM – 2 PM

Explore SERC’s Woodlawn History Center to encounter histories of the enslaved and free people who occupied the land. You’ll also find hundreds of artifacts unearthed by citizen scientists with SERC’s Environmental Archaeology Lab and learn how small clues are shedding new light on the everyday lives of our ancestors.

SATURDAY EVENTS (April 1)

Annapolis Maritime Museum

723 Second Street Annapolis, MD 21403

10 AM – 3 PM

Free admission to permanent exhibit: Our Changing Waterfront. Soak in the view of Back Creek and the Chesapeake Bay from the docks. And in Downtown Annapolis the historic skipjack Wilma Lee will be located at City Dock for deck tours.

Susan Campbell Park (Annapolis City Dock)

1 Dock Street Annapolis, MD 21401

1 PM

The Everything Tour by Annapolis Tours by Watermark Mistress Mary leads a walking tour from Susan Campbell Park through the historic district to St. Anne’s Church. You’ll get a little history, a splash of scandal, some mysterious ghost stories and much more on this entertaining sampler of Watermark’s various walking tours. Advance registration is recommended.

Anne Arundel County Archaeology Lab

839 Londontown Rd Edgewater, MD

10 AM – 4 PM

Dig into local history! View a variety of artifacts from recent excavations across Anne Arundel County from a 75-year-old bicycle to a 13,000 year-old spear point! Try your hand at sorting artifacts, get your hands dirty at the artifacts washing station. Learn how you can get involved in archaeological digs and lab work right here in Anne Arundel County.

Bacon Ridge Natural AreaHawkins Road Trailhead Crownsville, MD 21032

Enjoy a self-led nature scavenger hunt while hiking the trails. Access the trails via the Hawkins Road Trailhead. Download the list of scavenger hunt items at www.SRLT.org, hit the trails at your own pace, and share photos of your finds.

Banneker-Douglass Museum

84 Franklin St Annapolis, MD 21401

10 PM – 4 PM

Exhibit: The Radical Voice of Blackness Speaks of Resistance and Joy with works from seventeen Black Maryland-based artists. The exhibit is a tribute to the resisters, the freedom fighters, past and present, who, through a lifetime commitment or single act of bravery, have asserted, declared, and validated Black humanity.

Benson-Hammond House

7101 Aviation Blvd Linthicum, MD 21090

11 AM – 3 PM

Honoring our Native Peoples! Self-guided tours of the private collection of the Schramm Family including numerous arrow heads and a unique art piece created by a family member. AACHS Board Member Veronica “Ronnie” Hobbs, who is a descendant of the Bear Claw Tribe of the Wild Potato Clan and the Red Paint Clan, Cherokee Nation, will be on hand to discuss her heritage. Hosted by Ann Arrundell County Historical Society$1 admission.

Charles Carroll House

107 Duke of Gloucester St Annapolis MD 21401

12 PM – 4 PM

Tour the historic home and grounds.

Chesapeake Arts Center

194 Hammonds Lane Brooklyn Park, MD 21125

10 PM – 2 PM

Design and assemble your own wooden crab keychain or jewelry using a laser cutter. Her Voice, Her Vision, exhibits featuring women artists. Visions and Voices Exhibition by artist Sharon Attaway.

Chesapeake Children’s Museum

25 Silopanna Road Annapolis, MD 21403

10 AM – 4 PM

$1 admission to indoor exhibits, including 1918 Pandemic and Latin American Culture Carriers. Free admission to outdoor exhibits including Free to Fish – about the rise of Black watermen after emancipation. Explore the five-acre creek-side park to discover nature trails & the Truck Pit.

2 PM

Meet a Black waterman (re-enactor) who shares his story of rising from slavery to Sharecropping the Sea. Por favor llame para programar una presentación en español. $1 admission

Susan Campbell Park (Annapolis City Dock)

1 Dock Street Annapolis, MD 21401

10 AM

A spirit lifting flag-raising ceremony with US Navy League Cadets of the Training Ship Mercedes. hosted by Chesapeake Crossroads Heritage Area

Crownsville Hospital Patient Cemetery

1520 Crownsville Road Crownsville, MD 21032

11 AM – 1 PM

Join Volunteers on the Crownsville Hospital Patient Cemetery grounds to begin “Spring Cleaning” of the Patient Cemetery and paying honor to the former patients with a “Special Say My Name” ceremony. Learn the origins of the patients, the history of the Hospital, formerly the Maryland State Hospital for the Negro Insane; a “Farm Colony”. During your visit, register for Oral Interviews if you or your family and friends have a story to share, about the Crownsville State Hospital.

Discoveries at the Mall – Anne Arundel County Public Library

2550 Annapolis Mall Rd Annapolis, MD 21401

2 PM

What Maryland ate, from plate to plate! Take a trip through history by exploring what people ate, from the Indigenous communities of the Chesapeake Bay to present day Marylanders. Self-guided stations representing a timeline of food.

Downs Park

8311 John Downs Loop Pasadena, MD 21122

7 AM – Dusk

Park admission is waived today.

Fort Smallwood Park

9500 Fort Smallwood Rd Pasadena, MD 21122

7 AM – Dusk

Park admission is waived today.

Hancock’s Resolution

2795 Bayside Beach Road Pasadena, MD 21122

1 PM – 4 PM

Master gardeners will be working in the kitchen and dooryard gardens and available to answer your gardening questions. Docents will be onsite in the stone farmhouse and farm store.

In the Barn Visitor Center explore a developing display about the Indigenous People who first discovered the resources of the Chesapeake Bay and Bodkin Creek 3,000 years ago. Pick up a needle and thread to add stitches to the Northern Arundel Cultural Preservation Society /Friends of Hancock’s Resolution Story Quilt, and more.

Hogshead

43 Pinkney Street Annapolis, MD 21401

12 PM – 4 PM

Take a short walk down Pinkney Street to Hogshead, where you’ll find colonial tradespeople working hard on their trades. You may find a carpenter, baker, midwife, printer, or sailor sharing their skills. $1 admission

Historic Goshen Farm and Educational Center

1420 Cape St. Claire Road Annapolis, MD 21409

10 AM – 12 PM and 1 PM – 3 PM

Scheduled tours of the farmhouse. Register via Eventbrite. Following each tour will be a reading of the 1810 last will and testament of Richard Gardiner bequeathing the farm to his son. Coffee, tea, and sweets will be provided.

Historic Linthicum Walks

2295 Davidsonville Rd Crofton, MD 21114

11 AM – 4 PM

Stitch and Snitch: Textiles and clothing through a Historic Lens: Discussions on the research of patterns and appropriate fabrics to be used for designing historic costumes. Different stitching techniques that were used and different articles of clothing and their purpose for the entire family. An antique quilting frame will also be on display, and we will demonstrate how it was used. Several late 19th century quilts will also be featured. Hand embellished tablecloths, hand towels, and other household items from “an era gone by” will be available including several unique Samplers that were used to teach young women to practice their stitching and to help with their schooling. Other textile crafts will be included. Award winning basket weaver on site.

Historic London Town and Gardens

839 Londontown Rd Edgewater, MD 21037

10 AM – 4 PM

Spring re-opening with interpreters, garden tours and interactive activities.

Jug Bay Wetlands Sanctuary

1361 Wrighton Rd Lothian, MD 20711

7 AM – Dusk

Park admission is waived today.

Kinder Farm Park

1001 Kinder Farm Park Rd Millersville, MD 21108

7 AM – Dusk

Park admission is waived today.

Downtown Annapolis

Parade is on West St and Main St, Annapolis, MD 21401

Festival is at 1 Dock St Annapolis, MD 21401

Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade and African Diaspora Festival. Parade starts at 1pm on West Street and Main Street in downtown Annapolis Maryland. After the parade head to the city Dock for the Diaspora Festival

Maryland City at Russett – Anne Arundel County Public Library

3501 Russett Common Laurel, MD 20724

10:30 AM – 11 AM

Maryland Day Story Time. This special story time will feature books written or illustrated by Maryland residents and songs performed by Maryland singers. The story time will be geared toward preschoolers, and all are welcome.

Maryland State House

100 State Circle Annapolis, MD 21401

8:30 AM – 5 PM

Architecture, artwork, and artifacts display four centuries of Maryland and U.S. history including George Washington’s personal copy of his resignation letter as commander-in-chief of the Continental Army on December 23, 1783. Self-guided tour. Photo identity card required for ages 18 and up.

Michael E. Busch Library

1410 West Street Annapolis, MD 21401

10:30 AM – 2:30 PM

Celebrate Maryland! – Youth crafts and activities galore that will take you on a journey from colonial childhood through to the present day and the future! This is a family event for all ages.

Museum of Historic Annapolis

99 Main Street Annapolis, MD 21401

12 PM – 4 PM

Tour the exhibit, “Annapolis: An American Story” at the Museum of Historic Annapolis and step into over 400 years of our shared history! $1 admission

Lloyd Keaser Community Center

5757 Belle Grove Rd Brooklyn, MD 21225

1 PM – 4 PM

Exhibits about the contributions of African Americans to the military from 1765 to the present and to the development of Maryland and its economic prosperity from which European settlers benefited and we all benefit today; truck farmers in northern Anne Arundel County; children’s games. Presented by Northern Arundel Cultural Preservation Society

Quiet Waters Park, Annapolis

600 Quiet Waters Park Rd Annapolis, MD 21403

7 AM – Dusk

Park admission fees are waived today.

Rising Sun Inn

1090 Generals Hwy Crownsville, MD 21032

12 PM – 4 PM

Colonial costumed docents will answer questions about the history of the Inn. Also, self-guided tours using an online app. $1 admission.



Seafarers Yacht Club of Annapolis

301 Chester Avenue Annapolis, MD 21403

1 PM – 3 PM

Open House

Smithsonian Environmental Research Center (SERC)647 Contees Wharf Rd Edgewater, MD 21037

8 AM – 5:30 PM

Located on the Rhode and West Rivers, the 2,650-acre environmental research and educational facility will be open to hiking on 2 miles of beautiful trails.

10 AM

Guided hike of the conserved Contee Farm portion of the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center with the Scenic Rivers Land Trust. Learn the history of the land and take in spectacular views. Registration is required. Space is limited. http://www.SRLT.org

US Naval Academy

52 King George St Annapolis, MD 21401

9 AM to 1 PM

A fun filled family event demonstrating maritime rope tying! Learn three different knots and practice on your own lines. Local artist Joanne K. Guilfoil will sign free copies of her USNA, A-Z books and postcard line-drawings that kids can color with watercolor pencils.

All Maryland residents will receive our FREE Maryland Resident card which will allow you to come back for tours free of charge every time you bring your card (card holder is free each time).

Be sure to bring a US Government issued photo ID for visitors over age 18. Enter through Gate 1 at the USNA (Visitor Access Center). Upon exiting security, make a right turn under the breezeway to enter Halsey Field House, walk straight to the front to enjoy our Visitor Center, 12-minute film, exhibits, and rope tying!

Visitors Center

26 West St and 1 Dock Street Annapolis, MD 21401

10 AM – 5 PM

Photo booth with historic dress ups.

Waterfront Warehouse

4 Pinkney Street Annapolis, MD 21401

12 PM – 4 PM

Visit a rare surviving example of a small Annapolis waterfront warehouse from the 18th century. Today you’ll discover the model of our city, circa the late 18th century, featuring a birds-eye view of the historic landscape. A volunteer will be on hand to share tales of the waterfront and those who worked there. $1 admission includes William Paca Garden.

Where in Annapolis? App

Download the App

The Official Mobile App Guide to Maryland Day 2023. This interactive mobile app guide has up-to-the-minute information for all events. The app includes Annapolis Quest, an augmented reality scavenger hunt in Annapolis, beginning at the Visitors Center at 26 West Street. Download for free from the Apple App store or Google Play store.

William Paca House & Garden

186 Prince George Street Annapolis, MD 21401

12 PM – 4 PM

Encounter the past as our HA living historian volunteers bring the William Paca House and Garden to life. Hear the voices of the day, sharing their news and experiences. Enjoy family-friendly activities! Advance registration recommended, walk-ins welcome. $1 admission includes Waterfront Warehouse.

Woodlawn History Center (at SERC)

647 Contees Wharf Rd Edgewater, MD 21037

10 AM – 2 PM

Explore SERC’s Woodlawn History Center to encounter histories of the enslaved and free people who occupied the land. You’ll also find hundreds of artifacts unearthed by citizen scientists with SERC’s Environmental Archaeology Lab and learn how small clues are shedding new light on the everyday lives of our ancestors.

SUNDAY EVENTS (April 2)

Annapolis Maritime Museum

723 Second Street Annapolis, MD 21403

10 AM – 3 PM

Free admission to permanent exhibit: Our Changing Waterfront. Soak in the view of Back Creek and the Chesapeake Bay from the docks.

Susan Campbell Park (Annapolis City Dock)

1 Dock Street Annapolis, MD 21401

10 AM – 3 PM

The historic skipjack Wilma Lee will be located at City Dock for deck tours. Climb aboard!

1 PM – 2:30 PM

Memorials of Annapolis Tour by Watermark: From plaques on benches, to street names and statues, everything in Annapolis has a story! Beginning at Susan Campbell Park, Squire Richard (aka former Annapolis Mayor Richard Hillman) will be strolling around town sharing the stories and events of those memorialized in various places around the city. Advance registration is recommended.

Anne Arundel County Archaeology Lab

839 Londontown Rd Edgewater, MD 21037

10 AM – 4 PM

Dig into local history! View a variety of artifacts from recent excavations across Anne Arundel County from a 75-year-old bicycle to a 13,000 year old spear point! Try your hand at sorting artifacts, get your hands dirty at the artifacts washing station. Learn how you can get involved in archaeological digs and lab work right here in Anne Arundel County.

Annearrundell County Free School Museum

1298 Lavall Drive Davidsonville, MD 21035

1 PM – 4 PM

Meet a schoolmaster and schoolmarm in colonial dress. Explore the one remaining of twelve one-room schoolhouses, founded by the colonial assembly of Maryland in 1723, which is 300 years ago! Learn how this structure served as a schoolhouse for 144 years and then as a residence. Experience how lessons were taught in the 1700’s and the 1800’s and interact with artifacts and materials that were used for learning and recreation. Visitors will receive a Certificate of Participation.

Bacon Ridge Natural Area

Hawkins Road Trailhead Crownsville, MD 21032

Enjoy a self-led nature scavenger hunt while hiking the trails. Access the trails via the Hawkins Road Trailhead. Download the list of scavenger hunt items at www.SRLT.org, hit the trails at your own pace, and share photos of your finds.

Captain Avery Museum

1418 E West Shady Side RoadShady Side, MD 20764

Demonstrations by local experts that explore our evolving relationships to the Chesapeake Bay. Demonstrations will be led by Captain Avery Museum, Anne Arundel Watermen’s Association, Arundel Rivers Federation, Project Oyster West River, and Smithsonian Environmental Research Center.

Captain Avery Museum will also host a reception for our heritage-related arts program, Emojis for the Chesapeake: Empowering Youth Voices. In this program, students in grades 3, 4, and 5, explored their own relationships to the Chesapeake Bay, and creatively expressed their personal connections, discoveries, and meanings through art. This program was funded by the Chesapeake Crossroads Heritage Area.

Charles Carroll House

107 Duke of Gloucester St Annapolis, MD 21401

12 PM – 4 PM

Open house and grounds.

Chesapeake Arts Center

194 Hammonds Lane Brooklyn Park, MD 21125

10 AM-1 PM

Design and assemble your own wooden crab keychain or jewelry using a laser cutter. Her Voice, Her Vision, exhibits featuring women artists. Visions and Voices Exhibition by artist Sharon Attaway.

10:30 – 11:30 AM

Animals Across Maryland. Visit with live animal ambassadors that are native to our state and create a felt animal mask with Echoes of Nature.

Chesapeake Children’s Museum

25 Silopanna Road Annapolis, MD 21403

10 AM – 4 PM

$1 admission to indoor exhibits, including 1918 Pandemic and Latin American Culture Carriers. Free admission to outdoor exhibits including Free to Fish – about the rise of Black watermen after emancipation. Explore the five-acre creek-side park to discover nature trails & the Truck Pit.

2 PM

Seafood cooking demo with Vince Leggett, Admiral of the Bay and author of books about the Black Watermen of the Chesapeake area. This program was funded by the Chesapeake Crossroads Heritage Area. $1 admission

Galesville Memorial Hall

952 Main St Galesville, MD 20765

1 PM – 4 PM

Display and demonstration by Decoy Carvers of South County held at Galesville Memorial Hall. This craft is associated with families that have lived in this area for decades: Phipps, Manifold, Knopp, Melton, Caldwell, Marshall, Collins, Windsor, Moreland and many more. Presented by Deale Area Historical Society and Galesville Heritage Society

Downs Park

8311 John Downs Loop Pasadena, MD 21122

7 AM – Dusk

Park entry fees waived today.

Fort Smallwood Park

9500 Fort Smallwood Rd Pasadena, MD 21122

7 AM – Dusk

Park entry fees waived today.

Galesville Community Center

916 W. Benning Road Galesville, MD 20765

1PM – 4 PM

View the documentary: Meet Me at the Crossroads: Connecting African American Heritage and Culture of South County Families, Communities and Churches During the Civil Rights Era. This is a compilation of oral histories about places, spaces, families, and events during the 1950’s.

Hancock’s Resolution

2795 Bayside Beach Road Pasadena, MD 21122

1 PM – 4 PM

Enjoy the music of THE OVERTONES, including the sweet sound of the dulcimer in the Barn Visitor Center as you explore a developing display about the Indigenous People who first discovered the resources of the Chesapeake Bay and Bodkin Creek 3,000 years ago. Pick up a needle and thread to add stitches to the Northern Arundel Cultural Preservation Society /Friends of Hancock’s Resolution Story Quilt, and more. Master Gardeners will be preparing the kitchen and dooryard gardens for planting and are eager to answer your gardening questions. Docents will be onsite in the stone farmhouse and farm store.

Historic Linthicum Walks

2295 Davidsonville Rd Crofton, MD 21114

11 PM – 4 PM

Stitch and Snitch: Textiles and clothing through a Historic Lens: Discussions on the research of patterns and appropriate fabrics to be used for designing historic costumes. Different stitching techniques that were used and different articles of clothing and their purpose for the entire family. An antique quilting frame will also be on display, and we will demonstrate how it was used. Several late 19th century quilts will also be featured. Hand embellished tablecloths, hand towels, and other household items from “an era gone by” will be available including several unique Samplers that were used to teach young women to practice their stitching and to help with their schooling. Other textile crafts will be included.

Historic London Town and Gardens

839 Londontown Rd Edgewater, MD 21037

10 AM – 4 PM

Spring re-opening with interpreters, garden tours and interactive activities.

Jug Bay Wetlands Sanctuary

1361 Wrighton Rd Lothian, MD 20711

7 AM – Dusk

Park entry fees waived today.

Kinder Farm Park

1001 Kinder Farm Park Rd Millersville, MD 21108

7 AM – Dusk

Park entry fees waived today.

Maryland Hall

801 Chase Street Annapolis, MD 21401

1 PM – 4 PM

ArtFest: Healing through Arts – diverse performances, live arts demonstrations, arts activities for the whole family.

Maryland State House

100 State Circle Annapolis, MD 21401

8:30 AM – 5 PM

Architecture, artwork, and artifacts display four centuries of Maryland and U.S. history including George Washington’s personal copy of his resignation letter as commander-in-chief of the Continental Army on December 23, 1783. Self-guided tour. Photo identity card required for ages 18 and up.

Museum of Historic Annapolis

99 Main Street Annapolis, MD 21401

11 AM – 3 PM

Tour the exhibit, “Annapolis: An American Story” at the Museum of Historic Annapolis and step into over 400 years of our shared history! $1 admission

Odenton Heritage Society

1367 Odenton Rd Odenton, MD 21113

1 PM – 4 PM

Learn about west Anne Arundel County’s colonial settlements in a new display, “Hidden in Plain Sight: Odenton’s 18th Century Past”. An early road network, iron products made at a pre-Revolutionary War iron works, and inscribed boundary stones marking estates owned by prominent Annapolitans are tangible reminders of nonnative people who inhabited the Odenton area before there was a town. Learn about a ca. 1792 Quaker meetinghouse that later formed the nucleus of an African American community. Study surveying methods that used rods and boundary stones to calculate distance and direction and discover how cast-iron fire backs served as heat transfer and heat storage devices in homes.

Quiet Waters Park

600 Quiet Waters Park Rd Annapolis, MD 21403

7 AM – Dusk

Park entry fees waived today.

Smithsonian Environmental Research Center (SERC)

647 Contees Wharf Rd Edgewater, MD 21037

8 AM – 5:30 PM

Located on the Rhode and West Rivers, the 2,650-acre environmental research and educational facility will be open to hike 12 miles of beautiful trails.

Visitors Center

26 West St and 1 Dock Street Annapolis, MD 21401

10 AM – 5:00 PM

Photo booth with historic dress ups.

Waterfront Warehouse

4 Pinkney Street Annapolis, MD 21401

11 AM – 3 PM

Visit a rare surviving example of a small Annapolis waterfront warehouse from the 18th century. Today you’ll discover the model of our city, circa the late 18th century, featuring a birds-eye view of the historic landscape. A volunteer will be on hand to share tales of the waterfront and those who worked there.

Where in Annapolis? App

Download the App

The Official Mobile App Guide to Maryland Day 2023. This interactive mobile app guide has up-to-the-minute information for all events. The app includes Annapolis Quest, an augmented reality scavenger hunt in Annapolis, beginning at the Visitors Center at 26 West Street. Download for free from the Apple App store or Google Play store.

William Paca Garden

186 Prince George Street Annapolis, MD 21401

11 AM – 3 PM

Visit the William Paca Garden and enjoy the 2-acre oasis of natural beauty laid by William Paca while he built his five-part Georgian Mansion. Although many Colonial Annapolitans had gardens, only his garden was returned to its original splendor. You’ll find a docent to answer questions, and family-friendly activities to enjoy. $1 admission

Woodlawn History Center (at SERC)

647 Contees Wharf Rd Edgewater, MD 21037

10 AM – 2 PM

Explore SERC’s Woodlawn History Center to encounter histories of the enslaved and free people who occupied the land. You’ll also find hundreds of artifacts unearthed by citizen scientists with SERC’s Environmental Archeology Lab and learn how small clues are shedding new light on the everyday lives of our ancestors.

