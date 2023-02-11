Which Math Areas Will be Replaced by AI?

Nowadays people are afraid that robots with artificial intelligence will replace them in their jobs. Some research reports already name several occupations AI could do instead of us in the near future. These occupations are Customer service executives, receptionist, retail services, market research analysts, and others. But we should always keep in mind that human creativity is irreplaceable. However, what will happen with science, especially math? We will try to come up with an answer in this article.

The roots of math

In ancient times people used math for trade, land measurement, and prediction of astronomic events. From these items blossomed four main math fields. These are quantity (arithmetic), space (geometry), structure (algebra), and changes (analysis). The first documents of mathematical achievements reach back to 3000 B.C. in Mesopotamia and Egypt. They used arithmetic, algebra, and geometry. Ancient Greeks developed abstract mathematics that doesn’t feature practical application. Also, people used mathematics in the Middle and Far East. Don’t forget that Arabic digits we use today came from India to Europe thanks to Arabian influence.

Math in US school system

In the US school system mathematics curriculum is mandatory in elementary and middle schools. High school students can attend three or four diverse math topics, like algebra, geometry, and calculus. Many students find math courses demanding. It is often challenging for them to find the correct math answers independently. This is why many students reach out to online math problems help services. In higher grades, they usually need help with algebra. This implies solving equations with the help of algebraic calculations to get an algebra solution.

Mathematics lessons help students to understand other school and college subjects, such as science, economics, engineering, and even art and music. It is obvious how math is related to science and economics. However, the correlation between mathematics and music is strong, too. Playing music requires counting, intervals, scales, patterns, harmonies, and other things that are related to math.

Why is math important?

Students should learn how to study math successfully because mathematics has so many applications in our everyday life. Students could develop logical thinking by doing math assignments. In real-life situations, they should use analytical thinking to solve practical problems. Just like in a math task, they could summon facts that lead them to a solution.

Also, math can help university students with finances. They could learn how to conduct research and balance their budget. People who pay attention to their financial status don’t run into debts. Financial debts lead to diverse loans and credits.

Will students use Minerva – Google AI model?

In April 2022 Google presented Minerva, a language model able to solve mathematical and scientific problems. This model gave brilliant results in solving problems in different subjects, such as algebra, number theory, geometry, probability, biology, physics, astronomy, and chemistry. This model shows the best academic performance with math, particularly with algebra. However, since it is based on deep learning and natural language processing, there are some limitations.

Minerva doesn’t use strict math processes to develop a final solution. Therefore, it’s possible to get a correct answer from AI whilst it uses an incorrect path to reach the final output.

Is statistics going to the hands of AI models?

This field of mathematics helps us interpret large data and allows us to present results in a meaningful way. This is something that AI models excel at. Unlike humans, AI-driven software can crunch massive amounts of data, process it quickly and arrange final results with great precision. Nowadays, diverse AI models analyze mountains of data to display trends, patterns and insights humans could overlook. In other words, AI does not only automate the process of statistical analysis but it also provides deeper and more comprehensive results.

AI taking over differential calculus.

This field of mathematics is a subcomponent of an older math area that dates back to ancient Greece. The story of calculus has been improved over the time by numerous scholars. Sir Isaac Newton is credited with the highest level of influence. Differential calculus helps us figure out the trajectory of a certain projectile, among other things. This makes it a crucial aspect of rocket science, which is making huge progress since AI models have been implemented.

Space agencies and rocket builders such as SpaceX use AI to calculate and control the trajectory of space rockets. Artificial Intelligence can perform calculations in real time and adjust missile trajectory when circumstances change. This makes space travel much easier and cheaper, which is why we can rest assured that AI will completely take over this job from humans.

Conclusion

Since AI can process much more information than humans, it’s safe to assume that it will deal with more and more math problems. Artificial intelligence can analyze diverse sets of data in real time. With proper input, we could get an answer to practically any math issue. However, it’s important to know that AI has its limitations. These advanced pieces of software rely only on information available to them. Therefore, AI can’t generate ideas which can be a major setback when it comes to making progress in the field.

In other words, AI can analyze data, perform calculations, and automate numerous processes. But it can’t make any improvements in a scientific sense. When it comes to creativity, humans are unmatched heroes of creativity.

