February 5, 2023
Local News

What to Bet on in Maryland After Super Bowl 57

Get familiar with what you can bet on in Maryland following the conclusion of Super Bowl 57.

The Super Bowl may be the proverbial talk of the town, especially for Maryland sports bettors who are finally able to bet on the Big Game for the first time since online sportsbooks launched in November. 

But what happens when the Super Bowl is over? Fortunately, there are still plenty of sports you can bet on in Maryland. Here’s a look at a few leagues still in season that offer prime betting opportunities for anyone of legal age in the Old Line State and other legal markets. 

March Madness

If you just did a double-take when you saw March Madness listed in a betting article, you’re not alone. It’s already February, which means the highly anticipated NCAA college basketball tournaments are fast approaching. 

States have differing laws that govern college sports betting, so it’s not available across the board. Fortunately, Maryland sports betting legislation is fairly open in its approach. You can bet on NCAA games in the state without any major restrictions. Moneylines, point spreads, totals, player props, and more are available. 

Futures markets are already live for the NCAA basketball championship, with the Maryland Terrapins at odds of +12000 at DraftKings Sportsbook. That’s a steep payout, but it’s hard to pick the winner, especially before the tournament even starts. 

Once March Madness gets closer, you’ll be able to bet on individual games in Maryland to your heart’s content. For now, March Madness futures are a fun betting market to keep an eye on.

NBA

Professional basketball is in full swing right now. At the time of writing, the Boston Celtics (36-17) lead the Eastern Conference standings while the Denver Nuggets (35-16) are the team to beat in the Western Conference. 

NBA betting is popular nationwide for a few reasons. First, volume. Some days feature 12 or more games, giving you plenty of betting opportunities. Second, NBA markets run really deep. You have the typical spread-moneyline-total combo. But you also have tons of player props, including three-pointers, rebounds, assists, and much more. You can even combine parlays from multiple games into a single mega-parlay, should you wish to. 

Finally, sportsbooks run regular specials on NBA games. Some might offer you same-game parlays up to $5, while others might give you special odds boosts for rivalry matchups. 

Live betting is also popular among NBA fans because the sport is so fast-paced and the course of a game can change in a matter of seconds. 

The Washington Wizards are at +40000 to win the NBA championship this year at DraftKings. It’s unlikely to be a winner, but you can still bet on individual Wizards games as well. 

Maryland has no shortage of NBA markets available to bettors. Once the Super Bowl is said and done, you can turn your attention to basketball. 

NHL

The current NHL standings include the surprising second-year Seattle Kraken sitting atop their division:

Eastern Conference

  • Atlantic Division leader: Boston Bruins (50-38)
  • Metropolitan Division leader: Carolina Hurricanes (50-33)

Western Conference

  • Central Division leader: Dallas Stars (51-28)
  • Pacific Division leader: Seattle Kraken (49-29)

The Stanley Cup Final will begin on Thursday, June 8, which means there’s plenty of time to get in on the hockey betting action before the season wraps up. 

For Washington Capitals fans, there’s hope. The team is at +4000 to win the Stanley Cup this year. With a record of 53-27, the Capitals are in fourth place in the Metropolitan Division. 

Hockey doesn’t have the same depth in terms of available betting markets compared to other popular sports. Still, you can bet on moneylines, totals, and point spreads in addition to various props. Hockey is a great live betting sport because the action is fast but scoring tends to be low. 

What Else Can You Bet on in Maryland?

All sorts of stuff, as it turns out. The sports above are just three of the most popular options to bet on at Maryland sportsbooks. You also have access to plenty of others, including:

  • Tennis
  • Soccer
  • Golf
  • Darts
  • Motorsports
  • Rugby
  • Boxing
  • Cornhole
  • Cycling
  • Cricket
  • MMA
  • Table Tennis
  • Lacrosse

Suffice it to say you’ll always have something to bet on in Maryland. Sportsbooks are constantly expanding their offering to include more events and wagers. 

Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park to Host Water's Edge Exhibit

Who is VSYS Host, and Why is Their Entry Into the US Market Advantageous?
Cole Rush

Cole Rush

Cole Rush writes words. A lot of them. Most of those words can be found at online gambling publications such as iGaming Business, Gaming Today, Forbes Betting, Maryland Sharp, and Bonus.com. Cole also covers pop culture for The Quill To Live and Tor.com. You can find all of his work at ColeRush.com.

