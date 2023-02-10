February 10, 2023
Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park: 2023 Winter Lecture Series West Annapolis Pharmacy Robbed at Gunpoint, Manhunt Ensues in Eastport Anne Arundel Chamber Announces Small Business Award Winners Pedestrian Killed Along E. Furnace Branch Road Daily News Brief | February 10, 2023
Police-Fire

West Annapolis Pharmacy Robbed at Gunpoint, Manhunt Ensues in Eastport

Last night, neighbors in the Nautilus Point Apartments were concerned about a heavy police presence with K-9 dogs and helicopters searching the grounds, the woods, and the boats docked at the marina. The officers on-scene advised several residents to remain in their apartments as they searched for a “man with a black facemask and a grey hoodie.” The response was related to an armed robbery which occurred across town.

On Thursday, February 9, 2023 at approximately 7:00 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the Annapolis Professional Pharmacy located on Giddings Avenue in West Annapolis for an armed robbery that just occurred.

Officers were advised that a male subject entered the pharmacy and demanded prescription medications while brandishing a handgun. The pharmacist complied with the suspect and handed over the medication.

The suspect ran out of the pharmacy and fled in a vehicle.

Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle on Bay Ridge Avenue near the Nautilus Point Apartments, unoccupied.

An area search was conducted at which time the stolen medication that the suspect discarded was located. And shortly thereafter, the suspect was located.

The suspect was placed under arrest without further incident.  The vehicle was seized, and a search warrant was completed, and a loaded handgun was found inside of the vehicle.

The suspect who has been identified as a 34-year-old Annapolis resident has been charged with several criminal charges. He also had several open warrants for his arrest and has been committed to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center on a no-bond status. 

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

