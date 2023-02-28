February 28, 2023
Annapolis, US 51 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Seeds
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Wells Fargo Advisors Consolidates in New Offices on Riva Road Rotary’s Black Tie & Diamonds: Event and Raffle Tickets On Sale Now! Daily News Brief | February 28, 2023 Pasadena Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges Can You Help Eliminate the Invaders?
Local News

Wells Fargo Advisors Consolidates in New Offices on Riva Road

Wells Fargo Advisors has signed a lease with 2661 Riva, LLC for 9,839 square feet of space at 2661 Riva Road in Annapolis, Maryland, in a move that consolidates two area locations into one expanded space in the six-story building containing more than 52,000 square feet of commercial office space. Trish Farrell, Senior Vice President and Principal and Bethany Hobbs, Senior Real Estate Advisor of MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services, as well as Craig Morrell of Morrell Commercial Properties Group represented the landlord in this transaction. Jeffrey Miller and Amanda Rosenthal off JLL represented Wells Fargo.

Wells Fargo Advisors, a subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company, provides a full range of financial advisory services, investments and brokerage services and intends to move a current office at Annapolis Town Center into this new space by spring 2023. The lease expands the company’s existing presence within 2661 Riva Road from 7,149 square feet of space and, upon completion of the move, approximately 40 employees will work from the building located adjacent to MD Route 50 and Interstate 97.  

“Wells Fargo Advisors’ real estate decision consisted of a side-by-side comparison and evaluation of two existing locations in the greater Annapolis region, with the goal of achieving a single-site consolidation of two operating divisions,” explained Trish Farrell of MacKenzie. “Among the factors that drove the decision were the recent completion of renovations to the building and the ability to easily execute the office expansion at 2661 Riva Road. The asset features a park-like setting and plentiful parking, which are attractive to its clients, and is also within close proximity to numerous restaurants and retail amentities which will help attract and retain quality labor.”

Just over 16,000 square feet of space remains available for lease in 2661 Riva Road. This includes the entire first floor of the building, comprising 8,235 square feet of space; approximately 4000 square feet of space on the ground level; and just over 4000 square feet of space on the fifth floor penthouse, which features an exterior balcony. 

Previous Article

Rotary’s Black Tie & Diamonds: Event and Raffle Tickets On Sale Now!
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

ASO MW4

ASO MW4

Quit Kit 23

Quit Kit 23

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu