Wells Fargo Advisors Consolidates in New Offices on Riva Road

Wells Fargo Advisors has signed a lease with 2661 Riva, LLC for 9,839 square feet of space at 2661 Riva Road in Annapolis, Maryland, in a move that consolidates two area locations into one expanded space in the six-story building containing more than 52,000 square feet of commercial office space. Trish Farrell, Senior Vice President and Principal and Bethany Hobbs, Senior Real Estate Advisor of MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services, as well as Craig Morrell of Morrell Commercial Properties Group represented the landlord in this transaction. Jeffrey Miller and Amanda Rosenthal off JLL represented Wells Fargo.

Wells Fargo Advisors, a subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company, provides a full range of financial advisory services, investments and brokerage services and intends to move a current office at Annapolis Town Center into this new space by spring 2023. The lease expands the company’s existing presence within 2661 Riva Road from 7,149 square feet of space and, upon completion of the move, approximately 40 employees will work from the building located adjacent to MD Route 50 and Interstate 97.

“Wells Fargo Advisors’ real estate decision consisted of a side-by-side comparison and evaluation of two existing locations in the greater Annapolis region, with the goal of achieving a single-site consolidation of two operating divisions,” explained Trish Farrell of MacKenzie. “Among the factors that drove the decision were the recent completion of renovations to the building and the ability to easily execute the office expansion at 2661 Riva Road. The asset features a park-like setting and plentiful parking, which are attractive to its clients, and is also within close proximity to numerous restaurants and retail amentities which will help attract and retain quality labor.”

Just over 16,000 square feet of space remains available for lease in 2661 Riva Road. This includes the entire first floor of the building, comprising 8,235 square feet of space; approximately 4000 square feet of space on the ground level; and just over 4000 square feet of space on the fifth floor penthouse, which features an exterior balcony.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

