Visit Annapolis Has The Scoop on February Events

Located in the heart of Maryland, Annapolis & Anne Arundel County is the ideal destination for enjoying February adventures. Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) has compiled a handy list of activities throughout the region!

February 1-22 — Captain Avery Museum’s Winter Luncheon Series (Shady Side) For four consecutive Wednesdays, the Captain Avery Museum invites interested individuals to enjoy a meal with friends as they listen to an entertaining and informative lineup of authors, actors, and historians. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

February 1-22 — Ice Skating at Annapolis Town Center(Annapolis) 2023 marks the first time the Annapolis Town Center is offering seasonal ice skating at its new East Village at 305 Sail Place. Visitors are invited to sip hot cocoa and skate with family and friends Mondays through Fridays from noon until 8:00 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tickets: Annapolis Town Center residents, $7; non-residents, $11; group rate (8 or more people), $7 per person. Skate rental: $4.

February 2-12 — The Sneeze (Annapolis) From its new location at Maryland Hall, Compass Rose Theater presents a series of hilarious short plays by Anton Chekhov: Drama, The Sneeze, The Bear, Swan Song, The Proposal, and Plots. Written in the 1800s, the stories are as true today as they were then. Known first for his comedies, Chekhov captures the foibles and desires of his characters.

February 2-March 2 — Winter Lecture Series (Annapolis) Warm up the winter with the five weeks remaining in the Annapolis Museum and Park’s Thursday night lecture series. Speakers will share stories highlighting Annapolis’ maritime heritage and the ecology of the Chesapeake Bay during 7:00 p.m. presentations.

February 3-4 — Beethoven’s Emperor Concerto(Annapolis) Celebrated pianist Jon Nakamatsu joins the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra in a performance of Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts. Though it is a concerto, its scope is symphonic. It was a novel innovation for the time, and it remains the best-known and most frequently performed of Beethoven’s five piano concertos.

February 3-19 — Peter and the Starcatcher (Annapolis) You have never seen Neverland like this before. Enjoy the Children’s Theatre of Annapolis’ magical production of a Tony Award-winning play that upends the century-old story of how a miserable orphan becomes the Boy Who Would Not Grow Up (Peter Pan).

February 4 — Polar Bear Plunge (Annapolis) Want to be a part of the largest plunge in the world? Plunge in-person or virtually at the 27th annual Maryland State Police Polar Bear Plunge at Sandy Point State Park. Participants take a chilly dip in the Chesapeake Bay to raise funds for Special Olympics Maryland.

February 5 — First Sunday Farmers Market (Lothian) Browse the vendors, listen to live music and grab lunch from a food truck at Honey’s Harvest on first Sundays from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Choose from original artwork, clay sculptures, pottery, soaps, desserts, wine, seafood, local brews, and more.

February 5 — Winter Art Reception (Annapolis) The Annapolis Arts Alliance invites you to meet new local artists Selma Manizade (fused glass); Jeffrey Lodge (acrylic painter); Amy Kitchin (handmade journals, etchings); and Dawn Beachy (photography). You will also watch artists’ demonstrations, meet longtime Annapolis Arts Alliance members, and enjoy refreshments as you shop for Valentine’s gifts at Gallery 57 West.

February 8 — Navy Men’s Basketball vs. Bucknell(Annapolis) Join Navy Men’s Basketball action at 7:00 p.m. at Alumni Hall.

February 10-April 21 — Formal Lecture Series (Annapolis) On Friday evenings, gather at St. John’s College’s Great Hall to enjoy a lecture or concert by visiting scholars, artists, poets, and faculty. Lecturers include the college’s Annapolis dean, faculty members from John’s College, and professors from notable universities across the country. The 8:00 p.m. presentations are followed by an engaging discussion with the presenter, students, and faculty.

February 10-March 5 — The Learned Ladies (Annapolis) Classic Theatre of Maryland presents the Moliere classic, one of his most famous comedies and the last of his great plays in verse. In a satire of academic pretension and bourgeois preciosity, can true love prevail?

February 11 — Londontowne Symphony Orchestra(Brooklyn Park) The Chesapeake Arts Center hosts the Londontowne Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Conductor Anna Binneweg. The Orchestra will perform Jose Pablo Moncayo’s Huapango, the Saint-Saens Havanaise for solo violin, and Orchestra featuring Kristin Bakkegard and La Conga del Fuego Nuevo by Arturo Marquez.

February 11 — Portrait & Collage Activity (Annapolis) Families of children of all ages are invited to stop by the Banneker-Douglass Museum to explore the Black history exhibitions and participate in a hands-on Portrait & Collage Activity led by Executive Director and artist Chanel Johnson. Students will learn the art of collage, principles in portraiture, and Maryland history. It is an excellent way to celebrate Maryland Civil Rights leaders, including Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, and Thurgood Marshall.

February 13 — February Cabaret (Annapolis) Classic Theatre of Maryland presents a 7:30 p.m. 90-minute costumed and choreographed production featuring resident singers and Broadway guest performers, accompanied by the popular Unified Jazz Ensemble. The updated cabaret venue features café tables and a full bar in a relaxed and comfortable setting.

February 14-March 31 — Sweetheart Codes Exhibit(Annapolis Junction) The National Cryptologic Museum’s temporary exhibit shows how U.S. servicemen and women created secret messages, referred to as Sweetheart codes, to convey their intimate feelings to one another during World War II. Determined to express their innermost personal thoughts, the war-torn lovers employed previously agreed-upon cipher systems to help keep their most romantic thoughts hidden from the Allied postal government censors.

February 17-18 — Broadway in Annapolis (Annapolis) Live Arts Maryland presents The Fantasticks at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts. The unusual love story set about by two meddling parents is the longest-running production of any kind in the history of American Theatre. It features the iconic song, “Try to Remember.”

February 17-March 26 — The Open Museum (Annapolis) To celebrate its long-awaited reopening, the Mitchell Gallery at St. John’s College welcomes friends, artists, supporters, and neighbors to unite in an unstructured, four-week happening that will transform the gallery space into a dynamic and immersive community-realized installation. Grassroots and nonprofit groups can use the venue free of charge for conversations, performances, readings, screenings, etc. Visitors will have the rare opportunity to write and draw directly on the museum’s walls.

February 18 — Navy Men’s Basketball vs. Loyola(Annapolis) Join Navy Men’s Basketball action at 4:00 p.m. at Alumni Hall.

February 18 — Artist Talk Park I (Annapolis) Join the Banneker-Douglass Museum for a panel discussion with selected artists from the current exhibition, The Radical Voice of Blackness Speaks of Resistance and Joy. The conversation will be moderated by Myrtis Bedolla, exhibit guest curator and renowned owner of Galerie Myrtis in Baltimore.

February 23 — Love and Loss Open Mic (Annapolis) Live Arts Maryland presents a Valentine’s themed open mic at The Studio at Westfield Mall. Come sing about love, loss, infatuation, heartbreak, and all other feelings of the heart. Even if you do not want to sing, you are invited to come and listen.

February 24-25 — Momentum: A Mixed Bill (Annapolis) Witness the versatility of Ballet Theatre of Maryland’s dynamic dancers as they perform newly commissioned and existing classical and contemporary works. The show uses dance to explore emotions and themes relevant to all of us.

February 24-March 12 — Within the Walls (Annapolis) New plays are often not produced until proven successful. Compass Rose Theater will give voice to new works by a diverse group of playwrights in its new Within the Walls of Maryland Hall play reading series.

February 25 — Navy Men’s Basketball vs. Colgate(Annapolis) Join Navy’s Men’s Basketball action at 4:00 p.m. at Alumni Hall.

February 25-March 5 — Annapolis Restaurant Week(Annapolis) More than 30 restaurants in Annapolis and the surrounding area are expected to participate in the 15th annual Annapolis Restaurant Week. Prix fixe menus allow foodies to indulge in a two-course breakfast for $9.95 to $15.95, a two-course lunch for $12.95 to $19.95, and a three-course dinner for $29.95 to $39.95. It is a fantastic opportunity to visit your favorite restaurants and sample those you have not yet experienced. Sponsored by the Downtown Annapolis Partnership.

For a more comprehensive listing of February events throughout Annapolis & Anne Arundel County, scroll through the Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County events page.

