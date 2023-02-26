Vape Pen Vs. Vape Mod: 6 Key Differences + What Should First-Timers Expect?

If you’re just getting into vaping, it becomes necessary to familiarize yourself with the different accessories that will help you have a safe and satisfying experience. It can feel overwhelming to look at all the tools available in the market and find one suitable for you. The best way to get around this feeling is to get acquainted with the most common accessories – vape pens and mods.

What are Vape Pens?

Vape pens or e-cigarettes are electronic, battery-powered devices with different concentrates or oils that allow users to heat the elements and vape the fumes. They often work on a conduction or convection heating basis, allowing users to control the temperatures for their desirable flavor levels. They are portable devices, making them easy for anyone to carry without much hassle.

What are Vape Mods?

The word “mod” signifies modifications the device holds to enhance its performance and give users a flavor-filled vaping experience. These devices are often bulkier and carry advanced features compared to vape pens. There are different types of vape mods available, and users can choose the most suitable ones that will align with their vaping needs.

Being a first-time vaper, you must understand the differences between these devices, as not all are beginner-friendly. You do not want to get your hands on a vape you cannot understand, which will lead to an underwhelming experience. Hence, to help you learn more about choosing between vape pens and mods, here’s a look at some of the key differences you should look out for.

6 Key Differences Between Vape Pens and Vape Mods

Size

Vape pens are generally more compact and discreet, allowing users to easily store and carry them freely. Vape mods, on the other hand, are bulkier and more robust. They may not always be portable, which may often be a disadvantage for many.

Ease-of-Use

Vape pens are relatively easier to use than mods, making them more beginner-friendly. With almost little to no previous knowledge, users can get the hang of vape pens and achieve a satisfying experience. Vape mods, on the other hand, come with various enhancements and features that can make the device slightly complex for new users. These accessories often cater to more advanced users. However, if one is willing to learn deeply, a vape mod will be worth buying for the first time.

Price

Vape pens are comparatively cheaper as they are small and less complex than mods. Because of all the additions and features on vape mods, they tend to be a pricier option. For first-time users, a vape pen will be a suitable investment and allow them to become accustomed to vaping before moving on to a mod.

Battery

Vape pens carry disposable batteries or a reusable 510-thread battery that offer a medium term life. They’re perfect for people on a budget who need a stable vaping experience. Vape mods have a sturdier battery life due to their advancements, allowing users to use them for a long time compared to a vape pen.

Wattage

Vape pens offer a relatively lower wattage than vape mods due to their simplicity. It is suitable for new users, but advanced users may need something more powerful. Hence, vape mods take the lead here as they offer a higher wattage and contribute toward intense flavor levels for users.

Previous experience

Vape pens are simple and discreet devices that cater to beginners and those who need a low-key experience on the go. It may not be a suitable device for everyone, which is why these are meant for long-term vapers with a significant experience with vaping. Vape mods offer advanced flavorings with intense flavors and large vape clouds.

What Should First-Time Users Expect?

Vaping for the first time is a learning curve that requires patience to learn how everything works. The first few times may not go according to how you want it to, but it is necessary to not push yourself beyond what your body accepts and give yourself time to get used to the effects of the vape device.

For first-time users, getting accustomed to different vaping devices is a must for a successful experience. Understanding the differences between vape pens and mods, learning how they function, and understanding their effects will allow one to choose devices that will give them a safe and satisfying experience. It is advisable for new users to always start with a vape pen due to their simplicity before moving up to mods, as it will allow them to get used to the effects of vaping and allow them to achieve an enjoyable experience when they make a shift.

