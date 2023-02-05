February 5, 2023
Local News

UM BWMC Earns Top Honors from 2023 Minogue Awards

UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center (UM BWMC) was recently recognized by the Maryland Patient Safety Center for its commitment to quality patient care and innovation with three 2023 Minogue Awards for Patient Safety Innovation. Out of more than 60 projects submitted by healthcare organizations across the state, UM BWMC received the top two highest honors, a first in the program’s history.

The three award-winning programs are:

  • Patient Safety Innovation Award: “Implementation of an Acute Interdisciplinary Care Model to Improve COPD (AIR- COPD) Outcomes” – helped reduce patient readmissions and increased access to medications and follow- up care.
  • Distinguished Achievement for Patient Safety Innovation Award: Adapting ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) Care During a Pandemic” – reduced amount of time patients spent in the hospital.
  • Circle of Honor Award: Implementation of High Flow Nasal Cannula- helped more families of pediatric patients with respiratory illness receive care closer to home.

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County.

