Two County Business Leaders Selected for Leadership Maryland Program

Two Anne Arundel County business leaders have been selected to participate in the upcoming Leadership Maryland program. Chris Barber, the Chief Nerd at Cheaper than a Geek, is a graduate of Leadership Anne Arundel and currently serves as its President. Cailey Locklair is the President of the Maryland Reatilers Association in Annaolis and recently was a candidate for an open seat on the Anne Arundel County Council (District 7).

Leadership Maryland officially announces the Class of 2023, consisting of 53 business and community leaders from across the state chosen to participate in the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland.

The Class of 2023, Leadership Maryland’s 30th class, reflects a cross-section of the state, including diversity of geographic location, profession, ethnicity, and gender. The program will run from April to December, and include five, two-day sessions focused on Maryland’s five main geographic regions and the most vital issues impacting economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment, and multi-culturalism/diversity across the state. More than 100 experts representing Maryland’s business, government, education, and non-profit communities will serve as panelists and guest speakers.

“We are excited to announce our next class and welcome these accomplished and motivated individuals to Leadership Maryland,” said David Fike ’16 (LM) president and CEO, Leadership Maryland. “The 53 members of the Class of 2023 are each influential leaders within their companies, industries, and communities, and have the desire to make a broader impact within our state. And the knowledge, experience, and connections they will gain in our program will prepare them to do just that.”

The full list of the 53 participants is below:

Thomas R. Akras ’23

Director, Legal and Legislative Division

Alcohol and Tobacco Commission for the State of Maryland

Abimbola O. “Bola” Audena ’23

CEO & Managing Partner

MBA Growth Partners

Anne A. Balduzzi ’23

Managing Director, Entrepreneur and Ecosystem Empowerment

TEDCO

Christopher “Chris” Barber ’23

Chief Nerd

Cheaper Than a Geek

Jodie L. Bollinger ’23

Acting Director

Frederick County Office of Economic Development

Jonathan H. “Jon” Bratt ’23

Assistant Vice President for Enterprise Resilience

University of Maryland, Baltimore

Jennifer L. “Jen” Brown ’23

SoMD 2030 Workforce Development & TPP Programs Director

The Patuxent Partnership

Linda S. Cameron ’23

Vice President, Philanthropy

Kennedy Krieger Institute

Melissa A. Clark ’23

Associate Director

AHEC West

Neil J. Coffee ’23

Chief Technology Officer

E-Risk Services

Nicholas S. Cohen ’23

Executive Director

Maryland Citizens for the Arts

Diana C. DeBoy-Kean ’23

Community Partnerships Manager

Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake

Kathleen “Kathy” Deoudes ’23

Vice Chair, Board of Directors

UMMS Shore Regional Health

Emily A. Dow, Ph.D. ’23

Assistant Secretary for Academic Affairs

State of Maryland – Maryland Higher Education Commission

Donald D. Eaddy Jr. ’23

Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and Civic Engagement

Y in Central Maryland

Mary Ford-Naill ‘23

Manager of Economic Development

The City of Frederick

William R. “Rob” Frampton, Jr. ’23

Assistant Fire Chief

City of Salisbury Fire Department

Kurt Fuchs ’23

Senior Vice President of External Affairs

Horizon Farm Credit

Matt Gibson ‘23

Chick-fil-A Owner/Operator

MRG Restaurants LLC dba Chick-fil-A Easton

Garrick R. Good ’23

Executive Director

North East Housing Initiative

Elsie M. Goodwin ’23

Vice President, Operations and Information Technology

HealthCare Access Maryland, Inc.

Everick “Rick” Gross ’23

Program Director

Leadership Maryland

Elizabeth “Liza” Guroff ’23

Executive Director

Maryland Association of Behavioral Health Authorities

Elvis Guzman ’23

Program Officer

The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation

David M. “Dave” Hartman ’23

CEO

Hartman Executive Advisors

Tiffany L. Harvey ’23

VP of Government & Regulatory Affairs

Comcast

Jennifer R. “Jen” Herwig ’23

VP, Human Resources

Exelon/BGE

John N. Hickman ’23

Director – BEACON

Salisbury University

William J. “Jeff” Hill ’23

Project Executive

Southway Builders, Inc.

Roslyn A. Hopkins-Fernandes ’23

Director of Account Management

United Healthcare

Stacy L. Hutchinson ’23

Associate Director, Administration

The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science – Chesapeake Biological Laboratory

Carolyn R. “Lyn” Lepre ’23

President

Salisbury University

Cailey E. Locklair ’23

President

Maryland Retailers Association

Mark Luckner ’23

Executive Director

State of Maryland, Community Health Resources Commission

Angela R. Martin ’23

Executive Director

Maryland Community Action Partnership

Alexa J. Milanytch ’23

Director of Development

Chase Brexton Health Care

Voncia L. Molock ’23

Director Service One IT Support, Telecom Svcs

Perdue Farms Inc.

Tenyo Pearl ’23

Assistant Professor, CSU Nonprofit Leadership Studies and Director, CSU Nonprofit Leadership Alliance

Coppin State University

Vicki L. Petro ’23

Vice President of Human Resources

Easton Utilities

Odessa L. Phillip P.E. ’23

President & CEO

Assedo Consulting, LLC

Michele R. Potter ’23

Executive Director

Asbury Methodist Village/Asbury Affiliates, Inc.

Kimberly N. Prescott, SPHR, SHRM-SCP ’23

President

Prescott HR

Randall V. “Randy” Querry ’23

Director of Government Relations

American Association for Laboratory Accreditation

Dr. Monica E. Randall ’23

Deputy Executive Director

Maryland Association of Community Colleges

Joseph G. “Joey” Sagal, II ’23

Chief Operating Officer

Maryland Transportation Authority

Nickalus D. “Nico” Sanders ’23

Executive Director

Community Housing Associates

Robert S. “Scott” Saxman ’23

Division Vice President

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

Sarah Sheppard, J.D., M.P.A. ’23

Director, Education & Workforce and Director, Office of Telework

Maryland Department of Commerce

Jerray L. Slocum ’23

Assistant Vice President Business Development Manager & CRA Officer

Severn Bank/Shore United Bank

Daniel K. “Danny” Thompson ’23

Executive Director

Somerset County Economic Development

Ashley A. Waters ’23

Executive Director

Woman to Woman Mentoring

Francine E. Waters ’23

Multimodal Transportation Project Specialist

Maryland Department of Transportation

Laura E. Weeldreyer ’23

Executive Director

Maryland Family Network

