February 8, 2023
Life In The Area

TONIGHT: The Educational Divide: The Story of East Side High

Continuing their screenings of notable films, the Annapolis Film Society and the Annapolis Film Festival will be bringing The Educational Divide: The Story of East Side High to the Bowen Theater at Maryland Hall on Wednesday, February 8th

When a federal judge rules that the small town of Cleveland, Mississippi must consolidate its two high schools because they are in violation of Brown vs. Board of Education, the community grapples with self-reflection and moving forward.

The Educational Divide: The Story of East Side High reveals that in America, culture and history are complicated and our past is never that far away from the present.

Covering issues of race, public education, civil rights, poverty, and more, what can America learn from this small town in Mississippi?

The history of Mississippi—whether you like it or not—is the history of America.

Tickets are available right now for this screening in the Bowen Theater at the Goldstein-Cunitz Center for Film & New Media at Maryland Hall. The doors will open at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, February 8th, with the film beginning at 7:00 pm.

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

