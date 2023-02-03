Three Sports Predictions for Maryland in 2023

As the Ravens fell to a defeat against the Bengals in the opening round of the playoffs, the curtain fell on another sporting season in Maryland. For a state of our size, Baltimore doesn’t do too badly in pro sports, but 2022 was pretty mediocre on the gridiron and the diamond, and newly-minted sports bettors checking casinoszonder.com when betting went live in November won’t have come to it with any great optimism. At the same time, it was far from disastrous, with both the Orioles and Ravens at least posting winning seasons. There is, in both cases, certainly something to build on for the year ahead.

As a sporting state, Maryland likes to be optimistic, no matter how hard it can sometimes be. When looking ahead to the coming sports seasons – even while the NFL is still looking towards the conclusion of this one – it’s worth making some positive predictions. This time in 2024, we will hopefully be looking back on something more exciting than just about posting a .500 record.

Football: Lamar Jackson signs long-term deal

Baltimore football fans want certainty after a long season in which the future of Lamar Jackson was a constant distraction – and during which he was often the one thing stopping the team from posting losses. More specifically, they want Jackson to stay. Everyone knows it’s going to cost a lot of money. But replacing a quarterback of his quality is likely to cost more, and from the player’s point of view, there aren’t a lot of attractive suitors in the free agency market, especially if Miami keeps going with Tua Tagovailoa, as they seem likely to. The outcome that makes the most sense is Jackson staying put – but don’t expect a speedy conclusion to negotiations, as the finances here need to work for both player and team.

Baseball: All-Star recognition for Felix Bautista

There is a reason the Orioles felt confident trading away Jorge Lopez, and that reason is 6’ 5 and has a dominating fastball. Felix Bautista logged saves on all but one of his opportunities and rarely allowed more than a single run. When you have one of the league’s best closers, you have something to build on if, like the Orioles, you want to get back to the top of the game. Bautista didn’t make the All-Star game last season, but he is well-backed to do it this time around, and it would be appropriate recognition for a fan favorite who keeps getting better.

College Ball: Navy takes back the bragging rights

The annual Army-Navy game continues its tour of neutral venues next December with a move to New England. That is, after all, where you’re most likely to find patriots. Navy lost a squeaker to Army last time out, with just a field goal separating the two sides. Navy doesn’t have historical dominance in this game for no reason – when they lose, they tend to come back fighting, and the same is set to happen in 2023. We’d back them to win an equally narrow game at Gillette Stadium, which should give the New England fanbase something to cheer for, at least.

